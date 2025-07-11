This fertiliser stock jumps 4% on strong Q1 performance; key details here

Madhya Bharat Agro share price: Shares of fertiliser and chemicals company Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose nearly 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹432.95 after the company reported solid performance in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26).

At 2:45 PM, Madhya Bharat share price was trading 1 per cent higher at ₹422.45 compared to Thursday's close of ₹418.15. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was trading 0.74 per cent lower at 25,167.35 levels.

Last checked, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹3,701.8 crore. The stock has surged over 112 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹197 touched on October 8, 2024.

Madhya Bharat Agro Q1 FY26 results The rally in shares of the fertiliser company was backed by robust numbers in the Q1 FY26 results. The company reported a 145.52 per cent growth in the June quarter net profit to ₹28.21 crore compared to ₹11.49 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported revenue from the operation of ₹409.69 crore in Q1 FY26, up 104.49 per cent from 200.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹296.78 crore and net profit of ₹142.53 crore. Madhya Bharat Agro reported total expenses of ₹368.58 crore, almost doubled from ₹183.98 crore in the year-ago period. In the previous quarter, the company's total expenses came in at ₹209.65 crore.