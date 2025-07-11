Travel Food Services IPO listing on July 14: Here's what latest GMP signals

Travel Food Services IPO listing forecast: Shares of travel quick-service restaurant provider Travel Food Services are set to make their D-Street debut on Monday, July 14, following the completion of their initial public offering (IPO).

Ahead of their debut, the unlisted shares of Travel Food Services were commanding a muted premium in the grey markets. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed that the company’s shares were changing hands at around ₹1,108 each, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹8 or approximately 0.73 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹1,100.

ALSO READ: IPO calendar: Quiet week ahead with 3 IPOs, 6 listings on the cards The current GMP trends indicate a lacklustre listing for Travel Food Services shares on the bourses. Should the current grey market trends sustain, Travel Food Services shares may list at around ₹1,108 apiece. That said, since the GMP is an unregulated and unofficial indicator, it should not be considered a reliable measure of the company’s actual market performance.

Travel Food Services IPO details The public offering of Travel Food Services, estimated at ₹2,000 crore, comprised an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) with the company’s promoter, Kapur Family Trust, divesting up to 18.2 million equity shares. It was available for subscription from Monday, July 7, 2025, till Wednesday, July 9, at a price band of ₹1,045–1,100 per share and a lot size of 12 shares. Travel Food Services IPO received a decent response from investors, being oversubscribed 2.88 times, according to NSE data. ALSO READ: Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO day 2 update: 72% subscription, GMP at 7% The basis of allotment for Travel Food Services IPO shares was finalised on Thursday, July 10. The company has set the issue price at ₹1,100 per share.