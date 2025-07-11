Home / Markets / News / Travel Food Services IPO listing on July 14: Here's what latest GMP signals

Travel Food Services IPO listing on July 14: Here's what latest GMP signals

Travel Food Services shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Monday, July 14. Here's what the latest GMP signals about the possible listing

Travel Food Services IPO GMP
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Travel Food Services IPO listing forecast: Shares of travel quick-service restaurant provider Travel Food Services are set to make their D-Street debut on Monday, July 14, following the completion of their initial public offering (IPO).
 
Ahead of their debut, the unlisted shares of Travel Food Services were commanding a muted premium in the grey markets. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed that the company’s shares were changing hands at around ₹1,108 each, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹8 or approximately 0.73 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹1,100.
 
The current GMP trends indicate a lacklustre listing for Travel Food Services shares on the bourses. Should the current grey market trends sustain, Travel Food Services shares may list at around ₹1,108 apiece. That said, since the GMP is an unregulated and unofficial indicator, it should not be considered a reliable measure of the company’s actual market performance. 

Travel Food Services IPO details

The public offering of Travel Food Services, estimated at ₹2,000 crore, comprised an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) with the company’s promoter, Kapur Family Trust, divesting up to 18.2 million equity shares. It was available for subscription from Monday, July 7, 2025, till Wednesday, July 9, at a price band of ₹1,045–1,100 per share and a lot size of 12 shares.  Travel Food Services IPO received a decent response from investors, being oversubscribed 2.88 times, according to NSE data.
The basis of allotment for Travel Food Services IPO shares was finalised on Thursday, July 10. The company has set the issue price at ₹1,100 per share. 
 
Travel Food Services will not receive any proceeds from the public issue. “All offer proceeds will be received by the promoter selling shareholder after deduction of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon, to be borne by the promoter selling shareholder,” said the company in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

About Travel Food Services

Travel Food Services runs airport quick-service restaurants and lounges. With 397 locations across India and Malaysia, the company offers a range of food and beverage options. Its lounges serve premium passengers, loyalty program members, and select cardholders. Travel Food Services operates in 17 airports, including major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
 

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

