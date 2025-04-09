Home / Markets / News / This granite & marble company will benefit from new US tariffs; stock up 5%

This granite & marble company will benefit from new US tariffs; stock up 5%

The company believes that it has a competitive edge on manufacturers in Vietnam, China, Malaysia, and Thailand, as they will face extremely high tariffs

stock market trading
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global Surfaces shares rose 4.7 per cent on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹117.15 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the company said that its UAE facility would benefit from newly imposed US tariffs.
 
Around 2:42 PM, Global Surfaces share price was up 4.6 per cent at ₹117 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.51 per cent at 73,847.48. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹495.87 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹247.1 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹99 per share.
 
The company believes that it has a competitive edge on manufacturers in Vietnam, China, Malaysia, and Thailand, as they will face extremely high tariffs whereas its facility in UAE will have the lowest reciprocal tariff rates of 10 per cent.
 
"The UAE has one of the lowest reciprocal tariff rates of 10 per cent, providing a clear pricing advantage, making Global Surfaces Ltd one of the most competitively positioned exporter of engineered quartz to the US," the filing read. 
 
The reckons that its is well-prepared to take advantage of the potential increase in demand from the US market. As competitors will face margin pressure due to higher tariffs, while Global Surfaces is well-positioned to absorb the increased demand and expand its market share in the US. 
 
The company's UAE facility integrates cutting-edge patented technology, sustainability, and innovation. Additionally, the UAE location serves as a strategic hub for the MENA region, Europe, and the US markets, offering duty efficiency and logistical superiority. 

Also Read

Narayana Hrudayalaya hits new high in weak market; soars 38% so far in CY25

Zee Media rises 5% as board approves raising funds by issuing foreign bonds

Pharma shares slide up to 10% as Trump to announce pharma tariffs 'soon'

Transformers & Rectifiers hits 5% upper circuit after posting Q4FY25 result

Realty, PSU Bank index down 2%; Auto outperforms after RBI cuts repo rate

 
"As the only manufacturer of engineered quartz in the UAE, we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of the newly imposed tariffs by the USA. Our UAE facility, combined with our Indian operations, provides us with a flexible and cost-optimized supply chain, enabling us to deliver premium products at highly competitive prices. We are excited about the future growth opportunities that this shift in the global trade landscape presents to our company and are geared up to take full advantage of the same," said Mayank Shah, chairman and managing director, Global Surfaces.
 
In the past one year, Global Surfaces shares have lost 53 per cent against Sensex's rise of 1 per cent. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rangebound after RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6%; Trump tariffs eyed

RBI cuts rate by 25bps amid tariff war; here's how experts interpret it

DLF, Sobha: Realty stocks down up to 50% this year; time to buy or wait?

Stock Market Holiday: Will BSE, NSE be open or closed on Mahavir Jayanti?

Accommodative stance, lower credit costs may boost equity market: Emkay

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYstock market tradingIndian stock markets

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story