This granite & marble company will benefit from new US tariffs; stock up 5%

Global Surfaces shares rose 4.7 per cent on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹117.15 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the company said that its UAE facility would benefit from newly imposed US tariffs.

Global Surfaces share price was up 4.6 per cent at ₹117 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.51 per cent at 73,847.48. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹495.87 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹247.1 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹99 per share.

The company believes that it has a competitive edge on manufacturers in Vietnam, China, Malaysia, and Thailand, as they will face extremely high tariffs whereas its facility in UAE will have the lowest reciprocal tariff rates of 10 per cent.

"The UAE has one of the lowest reciprocal tariff rates of 10 per cent, providing a clear pricing advantage, making Global Surfaces Ltd one of the most competitively positioned exporter of engineered quartz to the US," the filing read.

The reckons that its is well-prepared to take advantage of the potential increase in demand from the US market. As competitors will face margin pressure due to higher tariffs, while Global Surfaces is well-positioned to absorb the increased demand and expand its market share in the US.

The company's UAE facility integrates cutting-edge patented technology, sustainability, and innovation. Additionally, the UAE location serves as a strategic hub for the MENA region, Europe, and the US markets, offering duty efficiency and logistical superiority.

"As the only manufacturer of engineered quartz in the UAE, we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of the newly imposed tariffs by the USA. Our UAE facility, combined with our Indian operations, provides us with a flexible and cost-optimized supply chain, enabling us to deliver premium products at highly competitive prices. We are excited about the future growth opportunities that this shift in the global trade landscape presents to our company and are geared up to take full advantage of the same," said Mayank Shah, chairman and managing director, Global Surfaces.

In the past one year, Global Surfaces shares have lost 53 per cent against Sensex's rise of 1 per cent.