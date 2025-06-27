Home / Markets / News / This pharma co's stock rose on launching iron supplement to treat anemia

This pharma co's stock rose on launching iron supplement to treat anemia

Wanbury share price climbed 2.4 per cent after the company launched iron supplement 'Wanbury C RED'

pharma, drugs, medicine
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wanbury shares rose 2.4 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intraday high at ₹282 per share on BSE. The stock climbed after the company launched iron supplement 'Wanbury C RED'. 
 
At 12:36 PM, Wanbury share price was trading 2.4 per cent higher at ₹282 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.24 per cent at 83,958.11. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹924.13 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹330 per share and 52-week low was at ₹151.1 per share.
 
In one year, Wanbury shares have gained 77 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.

Why were Wanbury shares rising? 

The buying interest on the pharma company's counter came after it launched 'Wanbury C RED', a Liposomal Iron formulation mainly designed to treat anemia. 
 
According to the filing, this novel formulation leverages liposomal technology, which ensures enhanced absorption, minimal metallic aftertaste, reduced risk of constipation, and no calcium chelation thus making it a safe and highly tolerable option for long-term use, especially in pregnant women and iron-deficient individuals.
 
The product was recently launched in Northern India followed by Southern India. Wanbury aims to scale up distribution Pan-lndia in the first few months of the launch.
 
"The strong debut of Wanbury C RED and the encouraging endorsement from clinicians/ doctors in the North and South zone give us the confidence to accelerate our nationwide expansion. With robust sales momentum, our Pan-India rollout is already in motion. We believe Wanbury C RED will play a significant role in reinforcing Wanbury's presence in key therapeutic areas while driving both reach and profitability in the domestic formulations market," said Mohan Rayana, director, Wanbury.

About Wanbury 

The company has a strong presence in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) global market and domestic branded Formulation with its API being exported to over 50 countries. The API product portfolio includes: Metformin, Sertraline, Tramadol, Diphenhydramine, Mefenamic acid, Paroxetine, Ketamine Hydrochloride, and various other products in the pipeline. The company's clients include some of the leading global generic players.
 
In formulations, the company has a wide presence across major therapeutic categories like cough and cold solutions, gynecology, orthopaedics, nutraceuticals, gastrointestinal, anti-inflammatory, and analgesics.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 260 pts, tops 84k; Nifty above 25,600; PSB, Oil indices up 1%

Gold price outlook: How to trade yellow metal today? analyst decode

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 3x, GMP at 14%

Final hours! HDB Financial IPO closes today: Check subscription status, GMP

Silver price outlook: 'Buy on dip' suggests analyst; check key levels here

Topics :Buzzing stocks

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story