HDB Financial IPO Day 3 update: Check latest subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), reviews, allotment date, listing date, and other key details here

HDB Financial IPO
(Photo Credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
HDB Financial IPO subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of HDB Financial Services is set to close today, June 27, 2025. The ₹12,500 crore offering of HDB Financial, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 25, has received a muted response from investors so far but has managed to get fully booked.
 
The non-banking financial arm of HDFC Bank has received bids for 15,11,23,780 shares against 13,04,42,855, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.16 times of the public issue, by the end of the second day of the subscription window, June 26, NSE data showed.
 
Among the individual investor categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) have placed the highest bids for the HDB Financial IPO by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 2.29 times. This is followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who bid 0.90 times, and retail investors at 0.64 times. 
Meanwhile, the quota reserved for the employees and shareholders has been overbooked by 2.97 times and 1.68 times, respectively.

HDB Financial IPO details

The public offering of HDB Financial has a fresh issue of 33.8 million equity shares, and an offer for sale (OFS) with HDFC Bank divesting up to 135.1 million equity shares. HDB Financial IPO is available at a price band of ₹700–740, with a lot size of 20 shares.
  A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,800 to bid for one lot or 20 shares of HDB Financial IPO (taking the upper price band into consideration). Retail investors can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 260 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,92,400.  CHECK KALPATRU IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS HERE

HDB Financial IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of HDB Financial were commanding a decent premium in the grey markets on the final day of its subscription. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s shares were trading at ₹800 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹60 or 8.11 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

HDB Financial Service IPO review: Should you subscribe to the HDB Financial IPO?

HDB Financial has received favourable reviews from brokerages including Mirae Asset, Sharekhan, SBI Securities, Centrum Broking, Choice Broking, Deven Choksey Research, and Bajaj Broking. They remain optimistic about the HDB Financial IPO, citing that the public issue is priced at a steep discount compared to its peers and is well-positioned to register healthy growth going forward, along with an improvement in asset quality. READ MORE

HDB Financial IPO allotment date, listing date

As the public issue closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of HDB Financial IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, June 30, 2025. The successful allottees will receive HDB Financial shares into their demat accounts tentatively on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.
 
Shares of HDB Financial are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

HDB Financial IPO registrar, lead managers

MUFG Intime India (Erstwhile Link Intime) is the registrar of the HDB Financial IPO, while the book running lead managers include BNP Paribas, JM Financial, BofA Securities India, Goldman Sachs (India), HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, Morgan Stanley India, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), Nuvama Wealth Management, and UBS Securities India.  CHECK GLOBAL CIVIL PROJECTS IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS HERE

HDB Financial IPO objective

HDB Financial will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as these will be given to the promoter selling shareholder (HDFC Bank) after deducting its portion of the offer-related expenses and applicable taxes, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed by the company. 
The company will, however, use the proceeds from the fresh issue to augment its Tier-I capital base and meet future capital requirements, including onward lending arising from business growth. The company will further use the proceeds to cover offer expenses.

About HDB Financial Services

A subsidiary of HDFC Bank, HDB Financial Services operates as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India. It provides loans across enterprise lending, asset finance, and consumer finance segments. The company also delivers BPO services and distributes insurance products. Its distribution model integrates physical branches, tele-calling units, and partner networks. As of March 2025, it had a presence in 1,170 towns and cities, with a workforce exceeding 60,000.
 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

