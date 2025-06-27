HDB Financial IPO subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of HDB Financial Services is set to close today, June 27, 2025. The ₹12,500 crore offering of HDB Financial, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 25, has received a muted response from investors so far but has managed to get fully booked.

The non-banking financial arm of HDFC Bank has received bids for 15,11,23,780 shares against 13,04,42,855, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.16 times of the public issue, by the end of the second day of the subscription window, June 26, NSE data showed.

Among the individual investor categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) have placed the highest bids for the HDB Financial IPO by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 2.29 times. This is followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who bid 0.90 times, and retail investors at 0.64 times.

Meanwhile, the quota reserved for the employees and shareholders has been overbooked by 2.97 times and 1.68 times, respectively.

HDB Financial IPO details

The public offering of HDB Financial has a fresh issue of 33.8 million equity shares, and an offer for sale (OFS) with HDFC Bank divesting up to 135.1 million equity shares. HDB Financial IPO is available at a price band of ₹700–740, with a lot size of 20 shares.

A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,800 to bid for one lot or 20 shares of HDB Financial IPO (taking the upper price band into consideration). Retail investors can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 260 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,92,400.

HDB Financial IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of HDB Financial were commanding a decent premium in the grey markets on the final day of its subscription. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s shares were trading at ₹800 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹60 or 8.11 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

HDB Financial Service IPO review: Should you subscribe to the HDB Financial IPO?

HDB Financial has received favourable reviews from brokerages including Mirae Asset, Sharekhan, SBI Securities, Centrum Broking, Choice Broking, Deven Choksey Research, and Bajaj Broking. They remain optimistic about the HDB Financial IPO, citing that the public issue is priced at a steep discount compared to its peers and is well-positioned to register healthy growth going forward, along with an improvement in asset quality. READ MORE