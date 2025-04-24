This smallcap healthcare company's stock rallied 19% after posting Q4 nos

Thyrocare Technologies share price: zoomed 19.7 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹921 per share and hovering near its 20 per cent upper band of ₹922.6 on the BSE. The buying in the stock sparked after the company posted its Q4 results. Shares of Thyrocare Technologies zoomed 19.7 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹921 per share and hovering near its 20 per cent upper band of ₹922.6 on the BSE. The buying in the stock sparked after the company posted its Q4 results.

Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates Today Here At 11:05 AM, shares were trading 13.73 per cent higher at ₹874.4 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.23 per cent at 79,928.56. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,633.75 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,053.05 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹570.75 per share.

Thyrocare Technologies Q4 results

The company released its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on Wednesday, after market hours. In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit including exceptional items stood at ₹21.3 crore as compared to ₹17.2 crore a year ago, implying a rise of 24 per cent. The net profit excluding exceptional items stood at ₹32.5 crore.

Its revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹187.2 crore as compared to ₹154.2 crore a year ago, up 21 per cent. The company's reported Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹57.4 crore as compared to ₹33.8 crore a year ago, a jump of 70 per cent.

Further, as per the company statement, gross margin improved by 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to increase in volume and better negotiation.

About Thyrocare Technologies

Thyrocare Technologies Limited is India's first and foremost advanced fully automated laboratory chain with strong presence PAN India. Thyrocare focuses on providing quality and affordable diagnostic services to laboratories and hospitals. Many laboratories and hospital brands all over India use the comprehensive test profile menu offered by Thyrocare. Thyrocare has an extensive network of laboratories across PAN India.

Thyrocare has a franchise base of 11,000+ and processes 460,000+ diagnostic and screening investigations each night. Thyrocare is one of the first Indian diagnostic laboratories to obtain internationally renowned quality accreditations including ISO 9001-2000 rating as early as 2001, which was upgraded to ISO 9001:2015 and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditations in 2005.