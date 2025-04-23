Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 22.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.34% to Rs 187.16 croreNet profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 22.05% to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.34% to Rs 187.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.32% to Rs 91.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.19% to Rs 687.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 571.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales187.16154.25 21 687.35571.88 20 OPM %30.4921.78 -27.4924.03 - PBDT60.9635.96 70 200.70142.99 40 PBT47.1922.90 106 145.4495.98 52 NP21.7017.78 22 91.5170.76 29
