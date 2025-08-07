Home / Markets / News / This smallcap petrochemical stock jumps 10% on posting Q1 results; details

Rain Industries shares jumped 10.3 per cent after the company swung into profit from loss Y-o-Y

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:38 AM IST
Rain Industries shares jumped 10.3 per cent on Thursday, August 7, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹168 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came a day after the company posted Q1 results and announced a dividend. 
 
At 10:06 AM, Rain Industries' share price was up 8.21 per cent at ₹164.7 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.4 per cent lower at 80,221.38. 

Rain Industries Q1 results recap

In Q1, Rain Industries' consolidated net profit came in at ₹83 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹44.8 crore a year ago. 
 
The revenue from operations stood at ₹4,401.3 crore, as compared to ₹4,094.1 crore, up 7.5 per cent. 
 
In the first half of 2025, the company made targeted capital investments totaling $28 million, which included essential maintenance capex. Rain Industries closed the quarter with a strong liquidity position of $339 million and no term debt maturities until October 2028.  Check List of Q1 results today

Rain Industries dividend details 

The board of directors, along with the financial results, declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share, i.e., 50 per cent on a face value of ₹2 per share, paid up for the financial year ending on December 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on August 29, 2025. 

Rain Industries management commentary 

After a prolonged period of underperformance driven by the global market headwinds, the company is beginning to see signs of recovery. 
 
Despite the evolving and sometimes unpredictable market landscape, the company believes they are strategically positioned to navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities. 
 
The management's cautious optimism for the near term is balanced by a strong conviction in the long-term fundamentals of our business and the strategic direction we are pursuing.

About Rain Industries 

Rain Industries Limited operates in three business segments: Carbon, Advanced Materials and Cement. The company's carbon business segment converts the by-products of oil refining and steel production into high-value carbon-based products that are critical raw materials for the aluminium, graphite, carbon black, wood preservation, titanium dioxide, refractory and several other global industries. Its advanced materials business segment extends the value chain of our carbon processing through the downstream refining of a portion of this output into high-value advanced material products that are critical raw materials for the specialty chemicals, coatings, construction, petroleum and several other global industries.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

