This smallcap petrochemical stock jumps 10% on posting Q1 results; details

Rain Industries shares jumped 10.3 per cent on Thursday, August 7, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹168 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came a day after the company posted Q1 results and announced a dividend.

At 10:06 AM, Rain Industries' share price was up 8.21 per cent at ₹164.7 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.4 per cent lower at 80,221.38.

Rain Industries Q1 results recap

In Q1, Rain Industries' consolidated net profit came in at ₹83 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹44.8 crore a year ago.

The revenue from operations stood at ₹4,401.3 crore, as compared to ₹4,094.1 crore, up 7.5 per cent.

In the first half of 2025, the company made targeted capital investments totaling $28 million, which included essential maintenance capex. Rain Industries closed the quarter with a strong liquidity position of $339 million and no term debt maturities until October 2028. Rain Industries dividend details The board of directors, along with the financial results, declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share, i.e., 50 per cent on a face value of ₹2 per share, paid up for the financial year ending on December 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on August 29, 2025.