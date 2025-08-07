Airtel shares slip post Q1 despite target hikes; buying opportunity ahead?

Shares of Bharti Airtel slipped in Thursday's session, even as analysts upped the target price after the company's June quarter profit rose 43 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The telecom major's stock fell as much as 0.8 per cent during the day to ₹1,914 per share. The stock was trading 0.7 per cent lower at ₹1,916 apiece, compared to a 0.39 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:57 AM.

Shares of the company fell for the second day and have been range-bound since the latter part of July. The counter has risen 20 per cent this year, compared to a 3.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Bharti Airtel has a total market capitalisation of ₹10.9 trillion.

Airtel Q1 results The telecom reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,947.9 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q1 FY26), marking a 43 per cent Y-o-Y jump from ₹4,159.9 crore in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, the profit declined 46 per cent from ₹11,021.8 crore in Q4 FY25. The gain in the previous quarter was also attributed to an exceptional gain. ALSO READ: Yatharth, Fortis jump up to 4%, record new highs; what triggered the rally? The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹49,462.6 crore in Q1 FY26, up 28.4 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹38,506.4 crore on account of strong performance in India and Africa. Sequentially, revenue was up 3.3 per cent from ₹47,876.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Analysts on Airtel earnings Bharti Airtel posted another strong quarter, driven by an average revenue per user (ARPU) and 1.2 million net subscriber additions, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities. Airtel's industry-leading ARPU, stable subscriber growth, and strong free-cash flow (FCF) continue to strengthen its balance sheet and support higher shareholder returns, the brokerage said. Nuvama sees Airtel as the best play in Indian telecom, and has revised its FY26 and FY27 earnings per share (EPS) by (-) 7 per cent and (+) 4 per cent, respectively. It retained a ‘Buy’ rating with a raised target price of ₹2,200 (earlier ₹2,130).