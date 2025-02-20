Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / This smallcap pharma stock hit 20% upper circuit today; rose 32% in a year

This smallcap pharma stock hit 20% upper circuit today; rose 32% in a year

As per National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Samvitti Capital - Active Alpha Multicap offloaded 0.11 million shares in the company for Rs 683.49 per share

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Windlas Biotech shares hit 20 per cent upper circuit in Thursday's trade on BSE at Rs 811.2 per share. The stock rallied a day after Samvitti Capital - Active Alpha Multicap sold 0.11 million shares in the company.
 
Around 10:11 AM, Windlas Biotech share price was up 20 per cent at Rs 811.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.41 per cent at 75,630.05. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,705.06 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,197 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 475.1 per share.
 
As per National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Samvitti Capital - Active Alpha Multicap offloaded 0.11 million shares in the company for Rs 683.49 per share which implies a total transaction value of Rs 7.86 crore.
 
As of December 2024, among promoters, Ashok Kumar Windlass held a 21.05 per cent stake, and Vimla Windlass held a 1.36 per cent stake. Besides, ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare And Diaganostics (P.H.D) Fund held a 6.28 per cent stake, among public shareholders, as per the BSE shareholding pattern. 

Also Read

Microsoft unveils its first quantum chip: The science behind Majorana 1

Delhi CM oath ceremony LIVE updates: Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood to be part of Delhi Cabinet

Share Market LIVE: Small, Midcap stks climb; Sensex, Nifty down; PSB, Metal, Auto gain; FMCG drags

Adani Portfolio posts double-digit growth, record Ebitda till Dec 2024

Tesla to import cars from Germany, not China, as India plans take shape

Windlas Biotech provides pharmaceutical development services, large-scale manufacturing services, and products around the world. They specialise in manufacturing both solid and liquid pharmaceutical dosage forms, along with significant experience in delivering specialty capabilities such as high potency, restricted chemicals, and low solubility. 
 
The company provides a comprehensive range of contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO )industry services – from product discovery, and product development, to licensing and commercial manufacturing of generic products. It has four manufacturing facilities in Dehradun, Uttarakhand (India). We have a robust distribution channel and sales force which helps us to strengthen our presence across 14 states. Apart from catering to the Indian market, Windlas Biotech also exports its products to several international markets, contributing to its global footprint.The company is well-positioned in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, offering a diverse range of products and services to cater to both domestic and global markets.
 
In the past one year, Windlas Biotech shares have gained 31.8 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4 per cent. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Order slowdown, peak margin concerns weigh on ABB's growth outlook

Will volatility dampen the IPO market in 2025? Here's what experts predict

Bharat Forge share up 3% as arm inks deal to supply artillery cannons to US

Why Tata Technologies and Ireda shares rose up to 4% in trade today?

1,021 electric buses order worth Rs 5,550 crore lifts JBM Auto share 4%

Topics :Windlas BiotechS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian stock marketsshare marketstock market trading

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story