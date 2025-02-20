This smallcap pharma stock hit 20% upper circuit today; rose 32% in a year

Windlas Biotech shares hit 20 per cent upper circuit in Thursday's trade on BSE at Rs 811.2 per share. The stock rallied a day after Samvitti Capital - Active Alpha Multicap sold 0.11 million shares in the company.

Around 10:11 AM, Windlas Biotech share price was up 20 per cent at Rs 811.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.41 per cent at 75,630.05. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,705.06 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,197 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 475.1 per share.

As per National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Samvitti Capital - Active Alpha Multicap offloaded 0.11 million shares in the company for Rs 683.49 per share which implies a total transaction value of Rs 7.86 crore.

As of December 2024, among promoters, Ashok Kumar Windlass held a 21.05 per cent stake, and Vimla Windlass held a 1.36 per cent stake. Besides, ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare And Diaganostics (P.H.D) Fund held a 6.28 per cent stake, among public shareholders, as per the BSE shareholding pattern.

Also Read

Windlas Biotech provides pharmaceutical development services, large-scale manufacturing services, and products around the world. They specialise in manufacturing both solid and liquid pharmaceutical dosage forms, along with significant experience in delivering specialty capabilities such as high potency, restricted chemicals, and low solubility.

The company provides a comprehensive range of contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO )industry services – from product discovery, and product development, to licensing and commercial manufacturing of generic products. It has four manufacturing facilities in Dehradun, Uttarakhand (India). We have a robust distribution channel and sales force which helps us to strengthen our presence across 14 states. Apart from catering to the Indian market, Windlas Biotech also exports its products to several international markets, contributing to its global footprint.The company is well-positioned in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, offering a diverse range of products and services to cater to both domestic and global markets.

In the past one year, Windlas Biotech shares have gained 31.8 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4 per cent.