Friday, August 29, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance AGM 2025: Focus on IPOs, green energy, and growth outlook

Reliance AGM 2025: Focus on IPOs, green energy, and growth outlook

At its 48th AGM, Reliance is expected to offer clarity on Jio and Retail IPOs, lay out clean energy roadmaps, and share updates on growth targets

Reliance Industries’ 48th AGM today: What investors should watch

Reliance Industries’ 48th AGM today: Investors eye clarity on Jio and Retail IPOs, clean energy roadmap, and growth plans | Image: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India’s largest company by market capitalisation, will hold its 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, August 29. 
 

When and where to watch the Reliance AGM 2025

The virtual event will begin at 2:00 pm IST and will be streamed live via the ‘JioEvents’ platform and across Reliance’s social media handles, including Facebook, Instagram, and X.
 

Why the AGM matters

Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has often used the AGM to unveil significant business pivots—from launching Reliance Jio in 2016 to announcing aggressive new energy investments. This year, analysts and shareholders are expected to closely track:
 
  • Timeline clarity on Jio and Retail IPOs
  • Progress on the clean energy platform
  • Updates on FMCG and consumer goods expansion
  • Comments, if any, on global energy and crude oil dynamics
 

Financial performance ahead of the AGM

In July, Reliance reported a 78 per cent jump in quarterly profit to ₹30,783 crore, driven by the sale of its Asian Paints stake and strong growth in its telecom and retail verticals. Recurring profit (excluding exceptional gains) rose 25 per cent year-on-year.
 
Consolidated revenue climbed 6 per cent to ₹2.73 trillion, while Ebitda jumped 36 per cent to ₹58,024 crore. Although its oil-to-chemicals business remains a strong foundation, the standout performance came from consumer-facing segments.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani

US tariff hike, Russian oil deals cloud Reliance's annual investor meet

elephants at Anant Ambani's Vantara

SC probe into Vantara: Why RIL-backed wildlife project is under scrutiny

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra to sell Pune-Satara toll road for ₹2,000 cr to cut debt load

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infrastructure bags NHPC's Rs 4,000-crore solar-battery project

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra bags NHPC order for 390 MW solar project, 780 MWhr BESS

 

What to expect from Mukesh Ambani’s speech

As previously reported by Business Standard, analysts expect the AGM to address three key strategic themes:
 

1. IPO roadmap for Jio and Reliance Retail

Brokerages anticipate that Ambani will provide updates on the long-awaited initial public offerings of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail. These two verticals together account for more than half of the group’s Ebitda. Listing them separately could unlock significant shareholder value.
 

2. Renewed growth targets

At the 2024 AGM, Ambani announced an ambition to double RIL’s business by 2030. With Jio and Retail expected to double in size within 3–4 years, investors will look for specific roadmaps and milestones.
 

3. Clean energy progress

Reliance has committed to building India’s largest clean energy ecosystem. Updates are expected on capacity targets in solar, batteries, and hydrogen, along with new partnerships and project timelines.
 

What analysts are forecasting

CLSA expects telecom tariff hikes and leaner retail operations to drive consolidated Ebitda growth.
 
JP Morgan noted that retail and telecom accounted for 54 per cent of FY25 Ebitda and will likely contribute most to future growth.
 
Jefferies flagged RIL’s FY25 capex at ₹13.11 trillion, focused heavily on retail and media, with rising free cash flow in Jio seen as a key positive.
 
UBS anticipates “value unlocking” in Jio over the next 12–18 months, along with rising retail margins and clean energy contributions from FY27. 
 

Stock performance ahead of AGM

RIL shares have gained 16.5 per cent so far in 2025, outperforming the broader market. The rally reflects investor optimism over potential IPOs and business restructuring. Historically, however, RIL stock has seen mixed trends post-AGM, sometimes correcting in subsequent weeks.
 

Russian oil, US tariffs cast a shadow

This year’s AGM comes soon after the US doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50 per cent, citing India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian crude oil. Reliance, one of India’s largest importers of Russian oil, has benefited from the price differential but now faces risks of trade sanctions and geopolitical volatility.
 
While Ambani is not expected to address Russia directly, global energy headwinds may shape how Reliance positions its oil-to-chemicals and new energy businesses in the near term.

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

DGCA approves IndiGo's 6-month extension of agreement with Turkish Airlines

Flipkart FC

Flipkart, Amazon stack up space for India's festival shopping rushpremium

R C Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Chairman

India must not give in to any 'bullying': MSIL's RC Bhargava on tariffs

KV Kamath, BFSI

AI rise likely to alter how we assess risk, says JFS chairman KV Kamath

indigo airlines, indigo

Gangwal family trust offloads 1.3% stake in IndiGo for ₹2,933 crore

Topics : Reliance Group RIL AGM Reliance Industries AGM Mukesh Ambani BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon