This smallcap stock rallies 6% as board to consider fundraising on June 24

Astec LifeSciences share price: Chemical manufacturing company Chemical manufacturing company Astec LifeSciences shares zoomed up to 5.94 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹784.65 per share on Friday, June 20, 2025.

By 11:40 AM, Astec LifeSciences shares were off day's high, but continued to trade 2.30 per cent higher at ₹757.70. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.88 per cent at 82,081.23 levels.

Why did Astec LifeSciences share price jump in trade today?

Astec LifeSciences shares rose after the company announced that its board will meet on June 24 to consider the proposal of fund raising via equity shares or any other securities through appropriate mode including rights issue.

In an exchange filing, Astec LifeSciences said, "This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 to consider, inter alia, the proposal of fund raising by way of Equity Shares or any other securities through appropriate mode including rights issue, as may be permitted under applicable law and as may be decided by the Board, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required." In March, the board approved the appointment of Burjis Godrej as the managing director (MD) for five years, effective April 1, 2025.

Astec LifeSciences Q4 results Astec LifeSciences reported a consolidated total income of ₹120.3 crore for Q4FY25, down from ₹155.8 crore in Q4FY24. On a sequential basis, total income rose 25.6 per cent compared to Q3FY25. Consolidated Ebitda stood at ₹6.3 crore in Q4FY25, lower than ₹14.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, it marked an improvement over Q3FY25 levels. N B Godrej, chairman, Astec LifeSciences Limited, said, "In Q4FY25, Astec reported sequential improvement in performance. Ebitda for Q4FY25 at ₹6.8 crore showed an improvement over the earlier quarters. This positive trend was primarily due to increase in volumes and prices in Enterprise business coupled with improved product mix in the CDMO business. We expect an uptick in the demand for Enterprise & CDMO businesses and a gradual improvement in the performance in the coming year."