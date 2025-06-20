Home / Markets / News / This smallcap stock rallies 6% as board to consider fundraising on June 24

This smallcap stock rallies 6% as board to consider fundraising on June 24

Astec LifeSciences shares rose after it announced a board meeting on June 24 to consider fund raising via equity or other securities, including a rights issue.

Established in 1994, Astec LifeSciences (Astec) is engaged in the production of agrochemical active ingredients (technicals), bulk formulations, and intermediate products.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Astec LifeSciences share price: Chemical manufacturing company Astec LifeSciences shares zoomed up to 5.94 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹784.65 per share on Friday, June 20, 2025. 
 
By 11:40 AM, Astec LifeSciences shares were off day’s high, but continued to trade 2.30 per cent higher at ₹757.70. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.88 per cent at 82,081.23 levels.  Catch Stock Market LIVE Updates Today

Why did Astec LifeSciences share price jump in trade today?

 
Astec LifeSciences shares rose after the company announced that its board will meet on June 24 to consider the proposal of fund raising via equity shares or any other securities through appropriate mode including rights issue.
 
In an exchange filing, Astec LifeSciences said, “This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 to consider, inter alia, the proposal of fund raising by way of Equity Shares or any other securities through appropriate mode including rights issue, as may be permitted under applicable law and as may be decided by the Board, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required.”
 
In March, the board approved the appointment of Burjis Godrej as the managing director (MD) for five years, effective April 1, 2025.   ALSO READ | Sai Life Sciences up 5% amid heavy volume; 20.9 mn shares change hands

Astec LifeSciences Q4 results

 
Astec LifeSciences reported a consolidated total income of ₹120.3 crore for Q4FY25, down from ₹155.8 crore in Q4FY24. On a sequential basis, total income rose 25.6 per cent compared to Q3FY25.
 
Consolidated Ebitda stood at ₹6.3 crore in Q4FY25, lower than ₹14.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, it marked an improvement over Q3FY25 levels.
 
 N B Godrej, chairman, Astec LifeSciences Limited, said, “In Q4FY25, Astec reported sequential improvement in performance. Ebitda for Q4FY25 at ₹6.8 crore showed an improvement over the earlier quarters. This positive trend was primarily due to increase in volumes and prices in Enterprise business coupled with improved product mix in the CDMO business. We expect an uptick in the demand for Enterprise & CDMO businesses and a gradual improvement in the performance in the coming year.”  ALSO READ | PFC, REC shares rally up to 6% on RBI relief for project financiers
 

About Astec LifeSciences

 
The company maintains a balanced sales mix between domestic and export markets, with exports spanning over 17 countries, including the United States, and regions such as Europe, West Asia, South-East Asia, Latin America, and Africa. 
 
The company maintains a balanced sales mix between domestic and export markets, with exports spanning over 17 countries, including the United States, and regions such as Europe, West Asia, South-East Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

