Sai Life Sciences up 5% amid heavy volume; 20.9 mn shares change hands

Sai Life Sciences shares spiked 5.1 per cent in trade on Friday, June 20, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹766.55 per share on BSE. The northward movement in the stock came amid large trade. On BSE, at 10:51 AM, 20.95 million shares changed hands.
However, around the same time, Sai Life share price pared some gains and was trading 1.11 per cent higher at ₹737.3 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.83 per cent at 82,040.39. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹15,371.64 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹808.2 per share and 52-week low was at ₹635.3 per share. READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Sai Life Sciences block deal details
According to Bloomberg data, 20.8 million shares changed hands in Sai Life Sciences in a large block deal that implied 10 per cent equity. The buyers and sellers of the deal were not known.
Besides, reportedly, TPG Asia was likely to sell a 6 per cent stake through block deals at a floor price of ₹710 per share at a discount of 2.6 per cent from the previous close.
As of the quarter ended March 31, 2025, TPG Asia held a 24.73 per cent stake in the company. Apart from that, among foreign companies, HBM Private Equity India held a 1.99 per cent stake, according to the BSE shareholding pattern. ALSO READ | PolicyBazaar, DLF, Airtel: Trading strategies in Chris Wood-owned stocks
Sai Life Sciences financial performance in Q4
Sai Life Sciences reported a 57.26 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter that ended March 2025, rising to ₹88.27 crore from ₹56.13 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter also saw strong growth, rising 31.94 per cent to ₹579.51 crore from ₹439.21 crore.
For the full financial year ending March 2025, net profit surged 105.45 per cent to ₹170.13 crore, up from ₹82.81 crore in FY24. Annual revenue rose 15.66 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,694.57 crore, compared to ₹1,465.18 crore the previous year. ALSO READ | Endurance soars 7% on heavy volumes. What's driving its share price today?
About Sai Life Sciences
Sai Life Sciences is a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) that partners with innovative pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines.
Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with a strong global presence, the company offers integrated solutions spanning medicinal chemistry, process development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and advanced technology platforms.
Sai Life Sciences is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, and scalable solutions while upholding the highest standards of safety, compliance, and integrity. With a focus on innovation and operational excellence, the company continues to strengthen its capabilities to support emerging therapeutic modalities and meet the evolving needs of the life sciences industry.