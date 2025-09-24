Time to bet on sugar stocks? Dhampur, 4 others can rally up to 25%: charts

Outlook on sugar stocksGiven this background, here's a trading strategy in 5 prominent sugar stocks based on the existing chart patterns.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹367 Likely Target: ₹440 Upside Potential: 19.9% Support: ₹357; ₹347 Resistance: ₹375; ₹392; ₹418 Dalmia Bharat Sugar stock is likely to trade with a cautiously optimistic bias as long as the stock holds above ₹357; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹347 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to clear the key hurdle around ₹392 levels, for a likely rally towards ₹440. The stock is likely to face interim resistance around ₹375 and ₹418 levels.
Dhampur Sugar MillsCurrent Price: ₹140 Likely Target: ₹160 Upside Potential: 14.3% Support: ₹136; ₹132 Resistance: ₹142.40; ₹148 Dhampur Sugar Mills is seen testing the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) hurdle, which stands at ₹142.40, in recent trading sessions. The stock has been languishing below this long-term moving average since mid-January 2024, and has shed 47 per cent in this period.
Kothari Sugars and ChemicalsCurrent Price: ₹31.90 Likely Target: ₹40 Upside Potential: 25.4% Support: ₹30.20; ₹29.50; ₹28.60 Resistance: ₹35.30; ₹37.35 Kothari Sugars is seen trading close to its long-term support - the 100-Month Moving Average (100-MMA) which stands at ₹28.60 levels - the stock has consistently quoted above this average since April 2020. Near support for the stock is visible at ₹30.20 and ₹29.50 levels.
Ponni Sugars (Erode)Current Price: ₹288 Likely Target: ₹345 Upside Potential: 19.8% Support: ₹285; ₹270 Resistance: ₹315; ₹330 Ponni Sugars has witnessed a massive 51.5 per cent fall from its all-time high of ₹593 to present in just 14 months. The stock is trading in a fairly oversold zone on the long-term chart; thus consolidation or pullback at the counter cannot be ruled out.
Uttam Sugar MillsCurrent Price: ₹259 Likely Target: ₹312 Upside Potential: 20.5% Support: ₹255; ₹250 Resistance: ₹271; ₹281; ₹291 Uttam Sugar stock is seen consolidating around its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹260, for more than a month now. The short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock sustains above ₹250, with interim support likely around ₹255 levels. On the upside, the stock may revisit its recent highs around ₹312 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹271, ₹281 and ₹291 levels.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app