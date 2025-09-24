Home / Markets / News / What drove Meta Infotech share price 12% higher in trade today? Details

What drove Meta Infotech share price 12% higher in trade today? Details

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
Meta Infotech share price: Recently-listed cybersecurity solutions provider Meta Infotech share price was buzzing in trade in a weak market on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 12.11 per cent to an intraday high of ₹179.95 per share.
 
At 12:15 PM, Meta Infotech share price was trading 6.26 per cent higher at ₹170.70 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.38 per cent lower at 81,793.43 levels.
 

Why did Meta Infotech share price rise in trade today?

 
Meta Infotech share price rallied today after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹127.74 crore.
 
In an exchange filing, Meta Infotech said, “We wish to inform you that further to our disclosure dated September 12, 2025, the Company has received a fresh/renewal of purchase orders, aggregating to ₹12,774.63 lakh (or ₹127.74 crore).”
 
The fresh orders include contracts for on-site sustenance resources, valued at ₹18 lakh for the period April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026, and ₹50.40 lakh for the period October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026. Renewal orders comprise an annual subscription for a cloud-based security solution worth ₹12,110.87 lakh for the period June 1, 2025 to May 31, 2026, and an annual subscription for licence renewal valued at ₹595.36 lakh for the contract period September 1, 2025 to August 31, 2028.
 

Meta Infotech IPO listing 

 
Meta Infotech delivered a robust listing on the BSE SME platform on Friday, July 11, after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). The shares debuted at ₹225 apiece, marking a 39.75 per cent or ₹64 premium over the issue price of ₹161.
 
For investors allotted shares in the IPO, the listing translated into gains of nearly ₹51,200 per lot (800 shares).
 
Meta Infotech Ltd., founded in 1998, is a cybersecurity solutions and services provider specialising in enterprise-level security across sectors such as banking, IT, and manufacturing. 
 
The company delivers a comprehensive suite of offerings, including SASE, database security, endpoint detection and response, and cloud security, supported by consulting, implementation, and managed services. 
 
Additionally, Meta Infotech partners with global OEMs as an authorised reseller to provide cutting-edge products. Its core focus areas span enterprise cyber-protection, regulatory compliance, and customer retention.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

