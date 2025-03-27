Time to cherry pick travel-related stocks ahead of holiday season: Analysts

The travel and tourism sector has been thriving ever since Indians began indulging in "revenge travel" in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) 2024 Economic Impact Research (EIR) report, India's travel and tourism sector contributed over ₹19.13 trillion to gross domestic product (GDP) in calendar year 2023, up 10 per cent over 2019 levels. This is expected to reach ₹43.25 trillion by 2034.

"India's travel sector has seen a boom post Covid-19 because of pent-up demand, revenge tourism, increasing disposable income, and a burgeoning middle class leading to higher travel consumption. Among the various industries involved, supply often takes years to match the demand in sectors like hotels and aviation, which leads to disproportionate returns for shareholders," said Karan Khanna, lead analyst for Hotels and Property at Ambit Capital.

With the trend set to get a major fillip in months ahead, with holiday season set to begin late April-early May onwards, analysts suggest investors selectively park their money in hotel and aviation stocks, as compared to luggage and travel aggregators, amid better earnings visibility.

Booming Travel Demand

The World Travel & Tourism Council anticipates India’s travel market to reach $125 billion by fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27), from $75 billion in FY20. Individually, the airline market is estimated to be worth $40 billion by FY27 (vs $20 billion in FY20), while the Indian hotel market, including domestic, inbound, and outbound, is projected at $52 billion (vs $32 billion in FY20).

In the near-future, Aamar Deo Singh, who is a senior vice president for research at Angel One, estimates occupancy rates across hotels to grow by 70-72 per cent in FY26, with Average Room Rate (ARR) rising by around 8-9 per cent, leading to boost in profitability for these companies.

For aviation companies, he expects air passenger traffic to grow around 10 per cent in FY26.

Hotel, Airline stocks: Time to Cherry Pick

That said, with most travel and tourism-related stocks falling thus far in calendar year 2025, analysts suggest investors use this correction to bet on names providing valuation comfort and earnings visibility.

Shares of VIP Industries, TBO Tek, Yatra Online, Samhi Hotels, SpiceJet, Safari Industries, Easy Trip Planners, and Le Travenues Technology have crashed between 16.45 per cent and 42 per cent during the period, ACE Equity data shows.

On the flipside, shares of Kamat Hotels, Taj GVK Hotels, and InterGlobe Aviation have risen up to 32.68 per cent. By comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 has been muted (down 0.67 per cent) so far in 2025.

Devarsh Vakil, head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, for instance, advised investors to capitalise on the revenge travel theme by focusing on the market leader in the aviation sector as it provides enhanced margin of safety compared to competitors.

"Within hotels, I prefer Lemon Tree due to its more attractive valuation profile," he said.

On luggage stocks like Safari, and VIP Industries, Karan Khanna of Ambit Capital pointed out that the two listed players are offering discounted prices to gain/retain market share, which led to lower revenues in CY24 despite continued volume growth.

"Thus, while focusing on expanding total addressable market (TAM) and gaining market share via discounting bodes well for established brands in the long term, we reckon it will impact profitability for another 6-12 months," he said.

As for travel aggregators like Yatra.com, Le Travenues Technology-owned ixigo, and Easy Trip Planners, Khanna said investors should bet on companies that focus on improving technology and end-user preferences.