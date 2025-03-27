Nifty Bank can hit new high, zoom to 57,000; Breakout, key levels to track

The Nifty Bank has given a breakout above 50,600 levels. Near-term bias is expected to remain positive as long as the index sustains above 50,350 and 49,865 support levels, suggests technical chart.

Stock Market Outlook: Bank Nifty has given a breakout on the charts and can potentially rally to a new high. (Photo: Shutterstock)