Time to revisit large caps, avoid SMID concentration: Axis MF

Improving earnings visibility, supportive domestic macroeconomic conditions and relatively attractive valuations make a strong case for increasing exposure to large-cap stocks, Axis Mutual Fund (MF) said in a note, adding that investors should adopt a more balanced allocation instead of remaining heavily skewed towards small and midcap (SMID) shares.

"The macro backdrop today is different from the early post-pandemic years. Nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth is improving, credit growth is supportive, domestic demand indicators remain resilient and several largecap sectors continue to trade at reasonable valuations. The next phase may therefore not be about choosing between large caps and SMIDs. A more balanced approach that includes high-quality largecap businesses could prove increasingly valuable as market leadership broadens," it said.