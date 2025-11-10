Home / Markets / News / Time to start buying gold for the long term, suggest analysts

Time to start buying gold for the long term, suggest analysts

From a technical perspective, the first key technical support for gold, according to WGC, is seen around its medium-term 55-day average and initial Fibonacci retracement of the rise from the 2022 low

gold
Image: Bloomberg
Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Analysts are turning bullish on gold, and suggest the current weakness in the prices can be used to buy the yellow metal from a long-term perspective.
 
Gold prices peaked intraday at $4,381.5 per ounce (oz) on October 20, or 33.3 per cent above the prevailing 200-day moving average (DMA) after which profit booking set in, data suggests. The last time gold was this much above the 200-DMA was in May 2006.
 
"With the 200-DMA currently at $3,371/oz, or around 23.1% below the peak, it is a good level to accumulate more gold if the bullion corrects further, which is certainly possible, wrote Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his recent note to investors, GREED & fear. 
 
In the last one year, gold has been one of the best asset classes, with prices rising 53.3 per cent as investors rushed to buy the yellow metal in the backdrop of stiff US tariffs amid geopolitical concerns. Central bank buying, too, helped prop up prices in the last few months.
 
Reported global net purchases of gold, according to Marissa Salim,  senior research lead for APAC at the World Gold Council (WGC), totaled 200 tonnes year-to-date (YTD), slightly lower when compared to the same period in 2024 (215 tonnes). 
 
The National Bank of Poland remains the largest reported net buyer in 2025 so far (at 67 tonnes), followed by National Bank of Kazakhstan (40 tonnes) and Azerbaijan (38 tonnes), Salim said.
 
Consolidation phase
 
Though analysts remain bullish on the long-term prospects of gold, they expect the prices to remain range-bound in the short-term after a sharp rally in the last one year. 
 
Those at Julius Baer, for instance, suspect that gold might just have entered a multi-month consolidation phase. During this phase, they see a maximum pullback risk at around the $3,500/oz level. 
 
“At the same time, we are buyers of this pullback, as the debasement of G7 fiat currencies will not stop anytime soon in a context of fiscal dominance in most developed economies,” wrote Yves Bonzon, group chief investment officer at Julius Baer in a recent report. 
 
 
That said, market sentiment, according to analysts, further shifted in favour of gold in the last few days after the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 50.3 in November, its lowest level since mid-2022, reflecting growing unease over the US economic outlook. 
 
“These developments collectively pressured the dollar and Treasury yields, bolstering bullion’s appeal as a hedge against economic uncertainty. However, optimism surrounding a possible resolution to the prolonged US government shutdown could temper gold’s upward momentum, as improving fiscal stability may reduce safe-haven inflows,” cautions Riya Singh, commodities and currency analyst at Emkay Global.
 
Tech view
 
From a technical perspective, the first key technical support for gold, according to WGC, is seen around its medium-term 55-day average and initial Fibonacci retracement of the rise from the 2022 low, both of which are near $3,800/oz. At this point, they expect to see classic ‘dip buyers’ step in. 
 
Longer-term and more important support, they believe, is seen at the $3,500/oz April peak, which, if seen, would represent a fall similar to those that occurred in 2020 and 2022.
 
“Should gold march higher, technical resistance levels above the US$4,382/oz current peak are seen next at $4,420/oz, then $4,500/oz-US$4,520/oz, ahead of $4,675/oz,” WGC analysts wrote in a recent note.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lenskart makes muted debut: Shares list at 3% discount; miss GMP estimates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts; Pharma, IT indices up 1%; Lenskart falls after weak debut

Bajaj Auto gains on multiple stock upgrades post Q2 results; outlook here

Transformers and Rectifiers tanks 20%; why smallcap stock hit 52-week low?

Trent slides 6% to lowest since June 2024 on weak demand after soft Q2

Topics :Market LensGold PricesGold salesGold in IndiaWorld Gold CouncilWGC spot exchangeJulius BaerChris Wood JefferiesChris WoodEmkay GlobalUS shutdownGold tradeGold vs equities

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story