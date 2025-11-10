Shares of Bajaj Auto traded higher on Monday as the stock bagged multiple ratings upgrades from analysts after it reported a 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the September quarter.

The company's stock rose as much as 1.34 per cent during the day to ₹8,838 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 31 this year. The Bajaj Auto stock pared gains to trade 0.21 per cent higher at ₹8,740 apiece, compared to a 0.39 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:53 AM.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 5.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 0.5 per cent this year, compared to an 8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Bajaj Auto has a total market capitalisation of ₹2.44 trillion.

Bajaj Auto Q2 results Bajaj Auto reported a 53 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,122.03 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹1,385.44 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, however, profit declined 4 per cent from ₹2,210.44 crore in Q1FY26. The automaker's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹15,734.74 crore, up 18.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 19.8 per cent sequentially. The company's overall sales in Q2FY26 grew 6 per cent to 1.29 million units from 1.22 million units in the same quarter last year. Analysts on Bajaj Auto earnings Antique Stock Broking resumed coverage on Bajaj Auto with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹9,900, implying a 14 per cent upside from current levels.

The brokerage noted that while recent concerns over domestic market share loss and electric vehicle supply chain disruptions have weighed on sentiment, these factors are largely priced into the stock. In the second quarter of FY26, Bajaj Auto's revenue, Ebitda, and profit after tax grew 14 per cent, 15 per cent, and 12 per cent year-on-year, respectively, marginally above consensus estimates. Antique expects a robust upswing ahead, supported by strong export growth, the scaling up of the electric vehicle portfolio towards profitability, new product launches aimed at stabilising domestic market share, and continued operational and financial discipline.