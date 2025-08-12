Home / Markets / News / Why did Titagarh Rail Systems shares rise 5% despite posting weak Q1 nos?

Why did Titagarh Rail Systems shares rise 5% despite posting weak Q1 nos?

Titagarh Rail Systems shares advanced 5.2 per cent on Tuesday, an intra-day high at ₹818 per share on BSE, despite posting weak Q1; here's why

SI Reporter Mumbai
Aug 12 2025 | 10:23 AM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems shares advanced 5.2 per cent on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹818 per share on BSE. The stock rose after the company posted its Q1 results on Monday, after market hours. 
 
At 10:07 AM, Titagarh Rail System's share price was trading 3.93 per cent higher at ₹807.45 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.45 per cent lower at 80,970.41.

Titagarh Rail Systems Q1 results 

In the first quarter ended June 2025, the company reported a 54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹30.86 crore, as compared to ₹67.01 crore.
 
Its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹679.3 crore, as compared to ₹903.05 crore a year ago. 
 
Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, in a statement, said that the drop in production during the quarter is only a blip and the company has already started recovering due to improved wheelset supplies in the past weeks by the Indian Railways, and the company will be able to re-rurn to normal production within Q2FY26.
 
Further, the company's Wagon despatches stood at 1628 on account of extremely poor supplies of wheelsets from Rail Wheel Factory, Bangalore, which has normalised now. 
 
However, the company is confident of recovering the loss of production in the Q1FY26 in the balance quarters to be in line with wagons delivered in FY25 of 9431 wagons. 
 
New orders booked during the period stood at ₹2,469 crore, taking the overall order book to ₹26,000 crore, including its share in Joint venture. 
 
The company also entered into a 99-year lease agreement dated July 12, 2025, with the Governor of West Bengal for approximately 40.009 acres of land contiguous to its existing factory at Uttarpara, West Bengal, at an aggregate cost of ₹137 crore. 
 
The strategic nature of this land parcel provides crucial space for establishing enhanced production infrastructure, and dedicated areas for testing and commissioning of metro coaches and Vande Bharat trains.  
About Titagarh Rail Systems Limited

Titagarh is a comprehensive mobility solution provider with factories in West Bengal and Rajasthan. The company is committed to meeting the diverse requirements of passenger and freight rail systems. Titagarh specialises in crafting cutting-edge transportation solutions, including semi high-speed trains, urban metros, passenger coaches, propulsion equipment, and a wide array of wagons, including specialized ones.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

