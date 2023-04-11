Home / Markets / News / Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

Experts say that the volume of rainfall, its timing and dispersion will crucially influence crop sowing, output and prices

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

While weather forecasters remain divided on how the monsoons will play out in India over the next few months, analysts believe the news at the current juncture – at best – can trigger a knee-jerk reaction in the markets. They believe it is too early to say whether the sub-par monsoon on account of El Nino can seriously dent the market sentiment in the short-to-medium term. "These are j

Topics :MarketsMonsoon Skymet monsoon forecastIMD weather forecast

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

Also Read

Rabi sowing starts better than last year; but wheat sowing yet to begin

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

HCL Tech Q2 preview: Margins to improve QoQ; revenue may rise up to 20% YoY

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

Sowing hope: Nearly 54% jump in early wheat planting, shows data

This stock zoomed over 900% in 3 years, company to mull bonus issue plan

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

ITC hits new high on hopes of solid Q4 show; Market-cap nears Rs 5-trn mark

Hindenburg effect: Retail investors are snapping up Adani group's stocks

These realty stocks can rally up to 12% once index conquers 200-DMA

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story