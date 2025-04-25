Home / Markets / News / Wait is over! Ather Energy, 4 other IPOs to energise investors next week

Wait is over! Ather Energy, 4 other IPOs to energise investors next week

Here are the complete details of IPO activities scheduled for next week, from Monday, April 28, 2025, to Friday, May 2, 2025

ipo market listing share market
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IPO Calendar: The primary investors are set to remain engaged next week as Initial public offering (IPO) activities gains momenutm after a brief hiatus. In the mainline segment, Ather Energy IPO is scheduled to open for public subscription on Monday, April 28, 2025, marking the end of the ongoing lull that has persisted for nearly two months. Activity in the Small and medium enterprises (SME) segment is also expected to pick up, with three new public offerings set to open, and one scheduled to make its debut on D-Street. 
Here are the complete details of IPO activities scheduled for next week, from Monday, April 28, 2025, to Friday, May 2, 2025:

Mainboard IPO next week

Ather Energy IPO: The public offering of Ather Energy is scheduled to open for subscription on Monday, April 28, 2025, and close on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. At the upper end of the IPO price band, the company seeks to raise ₹ 2,980.76 crore from the public issue. 
 
Saraswati Saree Depot is offering a fresh issue of 81.8 million shares and an offer for sale of 11.1 million shares of the company, with a face value of ₹1 apiece. The IPO will be available with a price band of ₹304-321 and a lot size of 46 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 46 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,766 to bid for one lot, and ₹1,91,958 to bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 598 shares.
 

SME IPOs next week:

From the SME segment, Tankup Engineers, whose IPO closes for subscription today, will make its debut on the NSE SME next week. The basis of allotment of the company's shares is to be finalised tentatively on Monday, April 28, 2025.
 
Tankup Engineers' shares are scheduled to list on the NSE SME tentatively on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
 
Besides this, the segment is also set to witness the launch of three new offerings from Iware Supplychain Services, Kenrik Industries, and Arunaya Organics. Among them, Iware Supplychain Services IPO will open for subscription on Monday, April 28, 2025, and close on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
 
Meanwhile, Kenrik Industries IPO, and Arunaya Organics IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, and close on Friday, May 2, 2025.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 550 pts to 79,250 as India-Pak tensions spike; financials, auto drag

This smallcap stock zooms 32% in 1 week, nears 52-week high. Do you own?

RIL shares in red ahead of Q4 results today; here are key expectations

IndiGo skids 6% on profit booking after Pakistan shuts airspace

HCL Tech, ABB India, 6 others to go ex-dividend next week; do you own any?

Topics :IPO CalendarIPOsSME IPOsfunds through IPOsinitial public offerings IPOsIPO listing timeIPO allotment

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story