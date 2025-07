View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹969

Since September last year, the Shyam Metalics and Energy stock had been facing stiff resistance around the 950 mark. However, a strong consolidation breakout is now visible on the daily chart, indicating a shift in momentum. With this move, the stock has entered uncharted territory, reflecting inherent strength despite the broader market weakness. The breakout is well-supported by robust volumes, and the RSI (smoothed) has given a fresh bullish crossover, further reinforcing the bullish view.