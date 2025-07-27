Home / Markets / News / The exit behind the entry: IPO afterglow masks a vanishing act, shows data

The exit behind the entry: IPO afterglow masks a vanishing act, shows data

Behind listing glitter lies a hushed but heavy retreat of overseas money

exit
premium
Strip that out, and FPIs have actually offloaded close to ₹1.2 trillion ($14 billion) worth of listed shares, making it one of the sharpest pullbacks across emerging markets (EMs) this year.
Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 10:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have taken a two-track approach this year: pulling money from listed equities while quietly investing in initial public offerings (IPOs) and other primary market deals like rights issues and qualified institutional placements. This has blurred the true extent of their selling in domestic markets so far. 
On paper, FPIs have sold a net ₹84,027 crore (around $10 billion) in 2025. But nearly ₹34,664 crore ($4 billion) of that has gone into primary market offerings, according to data from the National Securities Depository. 
Strip that out, and FPIs have actually offloaded close to ₹1.2 trillion ($14 billion) worth of listed shares, making it one of the sharpest pullbacks across emerging markets (EMs) this year.
 
This heavy selling has weighed on Indian equities. The benchmark Nifty index is up just 4.6 per cent in 2025, while the MSCI EM index has climbed nearly 17 per cent. Since the rebound began in April, India’s performance — while seemingly resilient — has trailed most global peers, even as capital has shifted towards non-dollar assets. 
Analysts point to high valuations and slower earnings growth as key drags. Nifty earnings are expected to rise 12 per cent this financial year (2025-26), roughly in line with other EMs that offer better value. 
Some say the damage would’ve been worse without steady liquidity support from domestic investors. Mutual funds have infused ₹2.65 trillion into equities this year, cushioning the blow from foreign selloff. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Street Signs: Phantom trader returns, compliance burden on fund managers

Premium

Next US fix could stanch Cipla's Revlimid bleed amid pricing pressure

Q1 earnings, US Fed decision to drive market sentiments this week: Analysts

Mcap of 6 of 10 most valued firms drops by ₹2.22 trn, RIL biggest laggard

Sebi, exchanges revise ESM applicability for firms below ₹1,000 cr mcap

Topics :Markets NewsForeign Portfolio InvestorsMarketsinitial public offerings

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story