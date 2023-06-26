Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank, Ipca Lab, Infosys, ICICI Securities, RVNL

Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank, Ipca Lab, Infosys, ICICI Securities, RVNL

Stocks to Watch on June 26, 2023: The Hinduja Group is in talks to invest Rs 10,000 crore to hike its stake in IndusInd Bank, as per media reports

Equity benchmark indices are staring at a muted start on Monday as global investors remain cautious after an armed coup by the Wagner Group was prevented in Russia against President Vladimir Putin. 
At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty was largely flat, quoting at 18,720 levels.

Asia-pacific markets were mixed this morning with Nikkei, Hang Seng and Strait times gaining up to 0.7 per cent, while S&P/ASX 200, Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component fell 0.2-0.7 per cent.
In the US on Friday, the Dow fell 0.65 per cent, the S&P 500 slid 0.77 per cent and the Nasdaq shed 1.01 per cent. 

Brent crude rose 0.4 per cent to $74 per barrel as the averted civil war in Russia raised concerns of political instability. 



IndusInd Bank: The Hinduja Group is in talks to invest Rs 10,000 crore to hike its stake in IndusInd Bank, according to a media report. Hinduja Group is likely to increase its stake from 17 per cent to 26 per cent, reported Economic Times. The deal is likely to be completed by the second half of FY24.

HDFC Life: The investigative wing of the Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC) has slapped a show cause-cum-demand notice on HDFC Life Insurance Company for an amount of Rs 942.18 crore. This notice pertains to charges of wrongly availing the input tax credit without the underlying supply of services.

ICICI Securities: Private lender ICICI Bank will hold a board meeting on Thursday, June 29 to consider a proposal for delisting the equity shares of its broking arm ICICI Securities.

Ipca Laboratories: The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued Form 483 with 8 observations for company's Pithampur formulations manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh. The USFDA inspected the facility during June 15-23, 2023.

Infosys: The company said was cooperating with an Australian government investigation into ‘tainted contracts’. The software major has also reportedly cut off ties with lobbying firm Synergy 360 - which was reportedly paid $16 million over 5 years to help Infosys grow its business in Australia. An investigation was launched last year amid claims that former MP Stuart Robert had helped the lobbying firm and its client win government contracts.
Aurobindo Pharma: European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) committee for medicinal products for human use (CHMP) has accepted the firm's arm CuraTeQBiologics' request to withdraw EU marketing authorisations application of ZEFYLTI & DYRUPEG. 

Asian Paints: The paint manufacturer has acquired additional 11 per cent equity stake in Obgenix Software (brand name White Teak) for Rs 54 crore, from its promoters. The company now holds 60 per cent stake in White Teak, up from 49 per cent earlier. 
Axis Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Axis Bank for violation of credit card rules.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has emerged as the lowest bidder a project of design and construction of elevated metro viaduct, from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation. The cost of project is Rs 394.9 crore and the project is expected to be executed in 30 months.
Yes Bank: Its board has approved borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency for up to an amount of Rs 2,500 crore by an issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures and bonds.

Zydus Life: The company's arm Zydus Animal Health And Investments will acquire a 6.5 per cent stake in Mylab for Rs 106 crore. 

Grasim Industries: The Aditya Birla Group company said the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors has approved the issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, for an amount up to Rs 2,000 crore, in one or more tranches.

Avantel: The board has approved a stock split of its share from 1 into 5 equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.

REC: The firm will provide Rs 3,045 cr financial aid to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited for Phase-2 of metro.

Godrej Properties: The company has acquired approximately 15 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana through an outright purchase, for the development of premium residential apartments
Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The RBI has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.50 crore on the bank for non compliance with certain directions issued on creation of a central repository of large common exposures-across banks.

AU Small Finance Bank: The board will meet on June 29, 2023 to consider raising of funds by issue of equity shares through private placement or qualified institutions placement (QIP) or preferential allotment or through a combination thereof or any other alternative mode.

