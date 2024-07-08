Trading activities suspended after fire at Pakistan Stock Exchange

Following a fire at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi, which resulted in a two-hour suspension of trading activities, rescue officials have successfully brought the situation under control, according to a report by Dawn.

Sindh Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaan Khan confirmed that there were no casualties in the fire incident.

Hassan Khan informed that the fire initially broke out on the fourth floor of the Ali Habib Trading Company building on I.I. Chundrigar Road. He further added that the cooling process of the building had started as fire brigades reached the spot.

Sindh Rescue 1122 spokesperson also informed that as soon as Central Command and Control received the information regarding fire, noted that as soon as Rescue 1122's Central Command and Control received the information, two fire brigade trucks reached the spot to douse the blaze, according to Dawn.

To extinguish the fire, one snorkel and a total of six fire brigades had reached the building, Khan said.

Due to the fire incident, trading was halted at around 10:30 am and resumed at around 12:30 pm. Once the fire was brought under control, the KSE-100 index, the PSX's main index, gained 484 points in intraday trade at around 2:00 pm and reached 80,697 points, according to Dawn.