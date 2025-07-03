Home / Markets / News / Trading guide: Nifty reflects caution; PNB, Indus Towers top stocks to buy

Trading guide: Nifty reflects caution; PNB, Indus Towers top stocks to buy

Analyst recommends maintaining a positive bias while focusing on stock selection. PNB, SAIL and Indus Towers are among the top stocks to buy

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market
PNB, SAIL and Indus Towers are among top stocks on analysts radar
Ajit Mishra Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Market View

Markets traded volatile and ended marginally lower, continuing the prevailing consolidation phase. After an initial uptick, the Nifty gradually drifted lower through most of the session; however, a bounce in the final hour helped trim some losses. Eventually, the Nifty50 index settled at 25,453.40, down by 0.35 per cent.
 
On the sectoral front, the trend remained mixed, with metals, pharma, and auto sectors ending in the green, while realty and banking came under pressure. The broader indices also witnessed choppy trade and closed flat to marginally in the red.
 
While global markets continue to display strength, the recent pause in Nifty reflects caution, as participants await fresh triggers to resume the uptrend. We recommend maintaining a positive bias while focusing on stock selection, especially in sectors showing relative outperformance, with an eye on the risk-to-reward ratio. 

Stocks Recommendations

Buy Indus Towers | LTP: ₹423.25 | Target: ₹450 | Stop-loss: ₹408

Indus Towers has been consolidating in a cup and handle formation over the past nine months, following a correction from its record high of ₹460.30. During this phase, the stock established a strong base above the neckline of its previous breakout zone and consistently held above key moving averages, underscoring the strength in its structure. 
 
Recently, it has registered a decisive breakout from this pattern, which may lead to a continuation of the prevailing uptrend. Traders may consider initiating long positions at the specified levels.  ALSO READ: RBI bars prepayment penalty on floating rate micro, small business loans

Buy Punjab National Bank | LTP: ₹113.85 | Target: ₹121 | Stop-loss: ₹109

Following a prolonged corrective phase, PNB stock is showing strong signs of a trend reversal. The stock first breached its daily trend line resistance while forming an Inverted Head and Shoulders pattern. A subsequent breakout above the neckline provides dual confirmation of the reversal and signals the beginning of a fresh uptrend. This setup offers a favourable opportunity to initiate long positions at the recommended levels. 

Buy Steel Authority of India | LTP: ₹137.48 | Target: ₹148 | Stop-loss: ₹132

Metal stocks are seeing renewed buying interest, and SAIL is moving in line with the trend. The SAIL stock has been gradually inching higher following a breakout from its corrective phase. It has now formed a fresh buying pivot after a brief dip, demonstrating continued strength. 
 
With the stock trading well above the confluence of its key moving averages, the recent price action, combined with the sector’s momentum, suggests a likely continuation of the uptrend.  Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is SVP-Research at Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own. For further disclaimer from the analyst, visit: https://religareonline.com/disclaimer)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asia mixed; S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs; Indogulf IPO listing eyed

Sebi beefs up the disclosures requirements around royalty payments

Premium

Early rainfall spoils FMCG's summer run, register mild Q1 recovery

Sebi allows 6-month window to re-lodge old share transfer requests

Palm oil futures rise on better demand, likely lower June production

Topics :MarketsStock callsTechinical callsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE SensexNifty OutlookMarket OutlookPunjab National BankSteel Authority of IndiaThe Smart Investor

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story