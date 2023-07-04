Home / Markets / News / Eicher Motors cracks 6% as Hero Moto-Harley Davidson tie up for X440 bike

Eicher Motors cracks 6% as Hero Moto-Harley Davidson tie up for X440 bike

Priced at Rs 2.29 lakh, X440 motorbike will directly compete with Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield Classic 350's starting price of Rs 1.93 lakh and the Hunter 350's Rs 1.5 lakh

SI Reporter New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Eicher Motors crashed as much as 6.3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade as US-based Harley Davidson partnered with Hero MotoCorp to launch its most-affordable motorbike X440 to take on Eicher's Royal Enfield.
At 2:10 PM, shares of the two-wheeler maker were hovering close to the day's low level at Rs 3,404 apiece (down 6.2 per cent) as against a 0.48 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The BSE Auto index was also 0.4 per cent lower.

On the onther hand, shares of Hero MotoCorp surged 3.4 per cent in the intra-day trade. 
On Monday, the US cruiser motorbike maker launched the X440 priced in the range of Rs 2.29 lakh to Rs 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, it will directly compete with Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield Classic 350's starting price of Rs 1.93 lakh and the Hunter 350's Rs 1.5 lakh.

At present, Harley-Davidson motorcycles are available at a price of Rs 17.49 lakh for the 975cc Nightster.
"Hero MotoCorp is set to open the bookings for its first co-developed premium motorcycle with iconic American motorcycle-maker Harley-Davidson – the Harley-Davidson X440 across India starting July 4, 2023 from 4:40 PM onwards. Harley-Davidson X440 can be booked with a booking amount of Rs 5,000. Additionally, customers can also reserve the Harley-Davidson X440 at all Harley Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country," Hero Moto said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Global brokerage Nomura maintained its 'neutral' rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target of Rs 2,870 per share. "The new Harley X440 is launched at attractive pricing, and will be the most affordable Harley Davidson bike in India," it reasoned.
June Auto sales
On July 1, Eicher Motor announced that sales of its 350cc bikes increased 36 per cent year-on-year to 68,664 units in June, 2023. For the first quarter of FY24, sales were up 30 per cent to 2,02,430 units.
However, sales of bikes with more than 350cc engine fell 23 per cent YoY in June to 8,445 units. Total sales, thus, increased 26 per cent YoY, while exports fell 14 per cent YoY in June. 

For the quarter, total domestic sales were up 22 per cent, while exports fell 31 per cent.
As regards Hero MotoCorp, its bike sales declined 12 per cent YoY to 404,474 units in June. 

Also Read

Harley Davidson X440 launch today: Price, specifications, what to expect

Motorola launches Moto G13 smartphone at Rs 9,999: Specs, offers and more

Price hikes to favor Hero Moto's Q4 revenues; margins may expand: Analysts

Hero MotoCorp rides in with 'most affordable' Harley at Rs 2.3 lakh

Made-in-India Harley-Davidson X 440 unveiled, launch in July this year

HPL Electric & Power surges 18% on bagging smart meter orders of Rs 903 cr

How do brokerages view Reliance Jio's new feature phone offering?

PNB, Bank of Baroda: 5 stocks in PSU Bank index that can rally up to 17%

Genus Power Infra zooms 15% on order win worth Rs 2,207 crore

How does India's $11.1 trillion household savings into equities stack up

Topics :Buzzing stocksEicher MotorsMarketsEicher Motors sharesHero MotoCorpHarley DavidsonEicher Motors Royal EnfieldMotorbikes

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story