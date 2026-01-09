Transformers & Rectifiers climbs 3% post Q3 results, trims gains later

Transformers and Rectifiers shares rose 3.3 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high at ₹301.6 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3 results.

Transformers and Rectifiers Q3 results

The heavy electrical equipment’s company reported a 37 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter to ₹76 crore, as against ₹55.5 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹736.76 crore, up 32 per cent, as compared to ₹559.36 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹129.24 crore, as against ₹93.75 crore, up 38 per cent. Ebitda margins stood at 17.54 per cent, as compared to 16.76 per cent a year ago.

The company’s new Orders during the quarter stood at ₹665 crore with strong growth in order pipeline from utilities, infrastructure, and industrial sectors, according to the filing. Revenue target for the current financial year was at ₹2,600 crore.