Elecon Engineering tanks 13% on posting Q3 results; check details here

Elecon Engineering Company shares tanked 13.4 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day low at ₹435 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company released its December quarter (Q3FY26) numbers.

Elecon Engineering Company Q3 results

The heavy electrical equipment’s company reported a 33.1 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter at ₹72 crore, as against ₹108 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹552 crore, up 4.3 per cent, as compared to ₹529 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹109 crore, as against ₹143 crore, down 23.4 per cent.

Ebitda margins stood at 19.8 per cent, as compared to 27 per cent a year ago.