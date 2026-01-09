Shares of Andhra Cements Ltd. hit a 10 per cent upper circuit on Friday after its promoter said it plans to offload about 8.14 per cent via an offer for sale, at a floor price higher than Thursday's close.

Shares of the company rose for the third day and currently trade at 48 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 6.2 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Andhra Cements has a total market capitalisation of ₹699.22 crore.

Sagar Cements to sell stake in Andhra Cements

Sagar Cements, the promoter of Andhra Cements, has announced an offer for sale (OFS) to divest up to 75,00,000 equity shares, representing 8.14 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity share capital.

On January 09, only non-retail investors can place bids. They may also indicate whether they wish to carry forward their unallotted bids to the next day for allocation against any unsubscribed portion of the retail category. Eligible non-retail investors can revise their carried-forward bids on January 12.

On January 12, bidding will be open to retail investors, along with non-retail investors who have carried forward their unallotted bids from the previous day. These non-retail investors will also be allowed to revise their bids in line with OFS guidelines. The floor price for the offer has been set at ₹72 per equity share.