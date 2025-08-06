What's driving Transrail stock today, up 13% in trade? Check Crisil view

Transrail Lighting share price today

Shares of Transrail Lighting soared 13 per cent to ₹800 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26) and a healthy order book position.

The stock price of the smallcap company was quoting close to its 52-week high of ₹807 touched on July 21, 2025. It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 113 per cent from ₹375.05, touched on April 7, 2025.

At 01:43 PM; Transrail Lighting was trading 12 per cent higher at ₹792.55, as compared to 0.08 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold. A combined 21.98 million equity shares representing 16.4 per cent of total equity of Transrail Lighting changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Q1 results - Transrail Lighting In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Transrail reported a revenue growth of 81 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹1,660 crore, primarily driven by strong execution in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, which continues to be the company’s core area of focus. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 66 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹200 crore. The company’s profit after tax more-than-doubled at ₹106 crore, against ₹52 crore in Q1FY25. The company’s order intake grew Y-o-Y by 72 per cent to ₹1,748 crore in Q1FY26, with a major portion of these wins coming from domestic T&D projects. The unexecuted order book (UEOB) stood at ₹14,654 crore as of June 30, 2025, reflecting a robust 44 per cent growth Y-o-Y. Total UEOB including L1 stands at ₹15,637 crore, the company said.

The company’s consistent order inflow led by the core T&D segment, has further strengthened the order book which coupled with the company’s sharp focus on execution, reinforces confidence in sustaining this momentum in the quarters ahead, the management said. Crisil Ratings view on Transrail Lighting Transrail’s revenue is expected to register growth of more than 20 per cent Y-o-Y in fiscal 2026 driven by healthy execution of the order book which stood at ₹14,551 crore as on March 31, 2025. Besides, the company has also emerged as lowest bidder (L1) for few orders, which along with the existing order book, will ensure healthy revenue visibility over the medium term. EBITDA is expected to remain healthy over the medium term with EBITDA margin expected to be maintained in the similar range as observed in recent fiscals. The business risk profile will also continue to benefit from the strong technological capabilities of Transrail, its increasing market presence and established clientele, and the strong industry outlook of T&D sector in the domestic and international market.