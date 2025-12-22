Triveni Engineering share price today: Triveni Engineering shares were in demand on Monday, December 22, 2025, with the stock rising up to 3.23 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹386.40 per share.

Around 12:05 PM, Triveni Engineering share price was trading near its day’s high, up 2.91 per cent higher at ₹385.20 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.57 per cent higher at 85,416.57.

Why did Triveni Engineering share price rise today?

Triveni Engineering & Industries shares gained on Monday after the company announced its entry into Delhi’s Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) market, expanding its presence in the fast-growing premium and super-premium whisky segment.

The sugar and ethanol major has launched two whisky brands in the national capital, Matsya Gold Reserve Blended Whisky and The Crafters Stamp Grand Reserve Blended Whisky, targeting evolving consumer preferences among Millennials and Gen Z. ALSO READ | Why Varun Beverages' Twizza acquisition could be a game changer in Africa Bharat Gandhi, vice president and head of operations (IMFL), Triveni Engineering said, “Delhi is not just a market, it is the benchmark for every serious alcobev player in India. With the launch of Matsya Gold Reserve Blended Whisky and The Crafters Stamp Grand Reserve Blended Whisky, we are introducing blends and brands that embody authenticity, craftsmanship, and superior quality. This launch marks a decisive step in Triveni’s journey to reshape the premium and super-premium whisky landscape. Our goal is to establish ourselves as the brand of choice for old and new generations of whisky drinkers who seek elevated experiences and uncompromising taste.”

Triveni Engineering had forayed into the IMFL segment in July 2024 with premium and super-premium whisky offerings. Within months, the brands received national and international accolades, encouraging the company to scale up distribution. The Delhi launch marks a key step in strengthening its spirits portfolio in one of India’s most competitive liquor markets. The Crafters Stamp Grand Reserve Blended Whisky, priced at ₹950 for a 750-ml bottle, blends Scotch malts aged in bourbon and sherry oak casks with select Indian grain spirits. The whisky offers layered notes of floral aromas, toffee caramel, oak, summer fruits and vanilla, and is positioned for consumers seeking a refined, high-end drinking experience.

The brand features premium packaging designed to stand out on retail shelves and at social occasions, aligning with the tastes of mature, quality-conscious Millennials. Meanwhile, Matsya Gold Reserve Blended Whisky, priced at ₹570 for 750 ml, is aimed at younger consumers. The blend combines bourbon and sherry cask-aged Scotch malts with Indian grain spirits, delivering notes of vanilla, sherry and honey. Its bold teal-themed packaging and fluid design are tailored to appeal to Gen Z drinkers seeking distinctive, contemporary brands. ALSO READ | KEC International jumps over 7% as Delhi HC stays Power Grid's bidding ban “The introduction of Matsya and The Crafters Stamp into Delhi’s Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) market marks a significant milestone in our journey. This move connects us with one of India’s most dynamic markets for whisky. These brands represent years of dedication and craftsmanship, designed to offer consumers modern, innovative products while moving beyond the conventional choices. Our focus on excellence has always been at the heart of what we do. We look forward to a new generation of customers being delighted by what Triveni has to offer,” said Akash Premsen, vice president (strategy), Triveni Engineering.