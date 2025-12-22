Home / Markets / News / Breakout stocks? RVNL, JWL, KEC, 6 others trade above Supertrend indicator

RVNL, Jupiter Wagons, KEC International, JSW Infra, GE Vernova, HBL Engineering, KSB, Lloyd Metals and Sagility are the 9 stocks seen trading above the Supertrend indicator in Monday's trade, show charts.
RVNL, Jupiter Wagons, KEC International, JSW Infra, GE Vernova, HBL Engineering, KSB, Lloyd Metals and Sagility are the 9 stocks seen trading above the Supertrend indicator in Monday's trade, show charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 10:37 AM IST
The Supertrend indicator is a commonly used tool in technical analysis that helps in identifying a potential change in trend for a particular stock or index. The Supertrend is based on the Average True Range (ATR), moving averages and volatility.  In general, a breakout (close) above the Supertrend line indicator is considered as a change in trend from 'negative' to 'positive' for the underlying stock. On the other hand, as and when the stock closes below the Supertrend indicator it signals a change of trend from 'positive' to 'negative'.  A technical scan on Nifty 500 stocks show that the 9 namely - GE Vernova T&D India, HBL Engineering, JSW Infrastructure, Jupiter Wagons (JWL), KEC International, KSB, Lloyd Metals and Energy, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) and Sagility were seen attempting a breakout as per the Supertrend indicator in Monday's trading session. A close above the key indicator today shall technically qualify as a breakout for the respective stock.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY   Here's a look at 9 stocks on technical charts (The purple coloured line is the Supertrend indicator): 

GE Vernova T&D India (GVT&D)

  Current Market Price: ₹3,149 
 
      

HBL Engineering

  Current Market Price: ₹867.65     
 
 

JSW Infrastructure

  Current Market Price: ₹279.10     
 
 

Jupiter Wagons (JWL)

  Current Market Price: ₹288.20 
 
     

KEC International

  Current Market Price: ₹749.05     
 
 

KSB

  Current Market Price: ₹803.15     
 
   

Lloyd Metals and Energy

  Current Market Price: ₹1,348 
       

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)

  Current Market Price: ₹333.10     
 

Sagility

  Current Market Price: ₹52.93   
 
       

Market technicalstechnical analysistechnical chartsstocks technical analysisStock ideasRail Vikas NigamKEC InternationalJSW Infrastructure

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

