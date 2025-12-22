Home / Markets / News / Time Technoplast rises 3% after successful trials of hydrogen-powered drone

Time Technoplast rises 3% after successful trials of hydrogen-powered drone

The project has been executed and validated within the committed timeline, reinforcing the company's ability to translate advanced clean-energy technologies into deployable solutions

Time Technoplast share
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Time Technoplast shares rose 3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹189.85 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company successfully conducted flight trials of an in-house hydrogen-powered drone.
 
At 10:51 AM, Time Technoplast’s share price was trading 1.98 per cent higher at ₹187.75 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.59 per cent at 85,432.45. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,268 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹254 and its 52-week low was at ₹153.38. 
 
“Time Technoplast Limited is pleased to announce a significant technological and commercial milestone with the successful development and flight trials of an in-house hydrogen-powered drone, integrated with a Type-III Fully Wrapped Composite Hydrogen Cylinder and Hydrogen fuel cell system,” the filing read. 
 
The hydrogen-powered drone has completed its initial performance trials and validation tests, meeting all targeted endurance, payload, and operational parameters, according to the filing. This marks the first successful integration in India of indigenously made composite hydrogen cylinders with fuel-cell-powered unmanned aerial platforms, laying a strong foundation for commercial deployment across civilian, industrial, and defence applications.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 
This development follows the company becoming the first Indian manufacturer to receive Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) approval for Type-III hydrogen composite cylinders, as well as the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Drone Stark Technologies Private Limited on August 7, 2025. 
 
The project has been executed and validated within the committed timeline, reinforcing the company’s ability to translate advanced clean-energy technologies into deployable solutions.
 
The trials, according to the company, expand the company’s addressable market within the rapidly growing global drone ecosystem. With the global drone market estimated at $30 billion today and projected to reach $70 billion by 2033, demand is accelerating for high-performance, long-endurance, and sustainable propulsion solutions. 
 
Hydrogen-powered drones deliver compelling operational and commercial advantages over
battery-based systems, including 3–5 times longer flight endurance, rapid refuelling in minutes, higher payload capability, consistent power output, lower lifecycle operating costs, and zero-emission operation.
 
Additionally, these benefits make hydrogen propulsion particularly suited for long-range, high-utilisation, and mission-critical applications, where battery-powered drones face inherent scalability and endurance limitations, according to the company. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JM Financial initiates Brigade Enterprises with 'Buy'; sees 17% upside

Breakout stocks? RVNL, JWL, KEC, 6 others trade above Supertrend indicator

Here's why Apollo Micro Systems shares hit 5% upper circuit on Dec 22

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 22: Granules, Infosys, Tata Steel

Infosys shares hit an over 9-month high as US subsidiary settles lawsuit

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50stock market trading

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story