TV18 Broadcast, TTML, SJVN: 5 stocks under Rs 100 that can rally up to 50%

Despite the benchmark indices portraying uneasy sentiment, a few selective stocks in two-digit are showcasing enormous buying momentum. These includes SJVN, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), GMR Infrastructure, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals and TV18 Broadcast.

On Tuesday, shares of SJVN and TV18 Broadcast hit a new 52- week high. While Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals and GMR Infrastructure succeeded to hold ground close to their monthly highs.