TVS Motor share price gains 4% on declaring interim dividend for FY25

TVS Motor share price: TVS Motor Company shares were buzzing in trade on Friday, March 21, 2025, as the scrip popped as much as 3.57 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,430.60 per share.

The uptick in the TVS Motor share price came after The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 20, 2025, declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY25.

In an exchange filing, TVS Motor said, “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share (1000%) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of Rs 1 each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs 475 crore, for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.”

The company has fixed March 26, 2025 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of interim dividend.

ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 370 pts to 76,720; Nifty above 23,300; Auto, Realty gain “The interim dividend declared will be paid to those shareholders, who hold shares in physical form and / or in electronic form and whose names appear in the Register of Members and / or Depositories respectively, as at the close of working hours on March 26, 2025, being the Record Date fixed by the company for this purpose. The dividend payment will be made within a period of 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013,” TVS Motor explained.

TVS Motor Q3 results

TVS Motor Company’s profit surged 4.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 618.5 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 593.4 crore in Q3FY24. Its operating revenue rose 10 per cent annually to Rs 9,097 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 8,245 crore in Q3FY24.

Also Read

At the operating front, TVS Motor’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 17 per cent to Rs 1,081 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 924 crore in Q3FY24.Ebitda margin came in at 11.9 per cent in Q3FY25.

About TVS Motor

ALSO READ | Glenmark Pharma share rises 2% on securing USFDA nod; key details here TVS Motor Company, headquartered in Chennai, is a renowned global manufacturer of two- and three-wheelers. It is also the third-largest motorcycle company in India by revenue.

The market capitalisation of TVS Motor is Rs 1,15,279.89 crore, according to BSE.

At 10:40 AM, TVS Motor share was trading 3.40 per cent higher at Rs 2,426.50. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 76,611.49 levels,