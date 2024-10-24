TVS Motor shares up 3% on healthy Sept quarter show; Q2 profit zooms

TVS Motor Company share price: Two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company share price rose up to 3.16 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,646.25 per share on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The rise in TVS Motor share price came on the back of a healthy September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) results announced on October 23.

TVS Motor’s profit rose 23.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 662.6 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 537 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).

The company’s revenue soared over 13 per cent to Rs 9,228.2 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs Rs 8,145 crore in Q2FY24. This was the company's highest ever operating revenue.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 20 per cent annually to Rs 1,079.8 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs Rs 900 crore in the September quarter of FY24. This was the company's highest ever operating Ebitda.

Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) to 11.7 per cent in Q2FY25, from 11 per cent in Q2FY24.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports surged 14 per cent, registering highest-ever quarterly sales of 12.28 lakh units in the quarter-ended September 2024, as against 10.74 lakh units registered in the quarter-ended September 2023.

Motorcycle sales rose 14 per cent, registering 5.60 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2024. Scooter sales for the quarter-ended September 2024 grew 17 per cent, registering 4.90 lakh units as against the sales of 4.20 lakh units in the second quarter of 2023-24.

During the quarter, TVS Motor’s EV sales jumped 31 per cent, registering highest ever quarterly sales of 0.75 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2024, as opposed to 0.58 lakh units during quarter ended September 2023.

TVS Motor Company is a renowned global manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, committed to advancing Sustainable Mobility. The company has four cutting-edge manufacturing facilities including Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh in India, as well as Karawang in Indonesia.

At 9:31 AM, TVS Motor shares were trading 0.58 per cent lower at Rs 2,550.35 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 80,067.67 levels.