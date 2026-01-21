Rallis India falls 4%, hits nine-month low post Q3 nos; trims losses later

Rallis India share price today

Rallis India share price declined to its lowest level in more than nine months, on Wednesday, as the company reported a sharp fall in its net profit during the Decmeber quarter results. The drag on the bottom line, it said, was due to provisions for the new labour code.

Rallis India share price fell as much as 3.76 per cent to ₹221.50 in the intradaay trade, the lowest level since April 15, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Around 0.6 million shares had changed hands on the exchange till the time of writing this report. However, as of 10:16 AM, the scrip erased losses to trade 1.48 per cent higher at ₹233.55 as investors also took note of a better operational performance. By comparison, the Nifty50 was down 0.33 per cent.

In the last 12 months, the counter has fallen 8.79 per cent, compared to 9.32 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. Why did Rallis India share price fall today? Rallis India reported that its net profit slumped 81 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) from ₹11 crore in the same quarter a year ago(Q3FY25). Its net profit declined because of one-off items as Rallis India did an additional gratuity provision for the implementation of the new Wage Code, the company said in an exchange filing.

Rallis India’s revenue grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹623 crore in the December quarter from ₹522 crore a year ago. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 29 per cent on year to ₹58 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹44 crore (Q3FY25). That apart, Rallis India witnessed volume growth across both crop care and seed segments. However, price degrowth in both segments offset overall business growth, the company stated in the investor's presentation. In the December quarter (Q3FY26), Rallis India focused on volume expansion, new product promotion, and broader reach through digital engagement, the company said.