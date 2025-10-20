Home / Markets / News / Should you bet on UltraTech Cement post its Q2? Analysts decode

Should you bet on UltraTech Cement post its Q2? Analysts decode

UltraTech Cement's consolidated net profit jumped 75.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY26 at ₹1,231.58 crore, as against ₹702.82 crore.

UltraTech Cement
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
UltraTech Cement reported its second quarter (Q2FY26) numbers on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Post the results, analysts have mixed views as some have cut the target, while others have raised it. 
 
Shares of UltraTech Cement slipped 1.4 per cent, logging intra-day low at ₹12,182.15 per share. At 9:25 AM, UltraTech Cement's share price was down 0.68 per cent at 12,277.95. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 81 per cent at 84,634.14. 

UltraTech Cement Q2 results: Key highlights

  • Consolidated net profit jumped 75.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY26 at ₹1,231.58 crore, as against ₹702.82 crore. 
  • The company's revenue for the second quarter rose 20.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹19,606.93 crore, as against ₹16,294.42 crore.
  • Grey cement volumes grew 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while realisations improved 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y.
  • The company’s operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne improved to ₹966, up ₹242 Y-o-Y.
  • Unveiled a major ₹10,255 crore investment plan to expand its cement production capacity by 22.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), including through its subsidiary, India Cements.
  • UltraTech’s current cement capacity stands at 166.76 mtpa. The new expansion will take its total capacity to 240.76 mtpa globally once fully operational by 2027-28, making it one of the largest cement producers worldwide. The company expects to exit FY26 with 200 mtpa of capacity.
CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

Brokerages' view on UltraTech Cement stock

Nuvama Institutional Equities has maintained ‘Hold’ and has raised the target to ₹13,982, from ₹13,628 per share. 
 
“We are calibrating estimates, factoring in UltraTech Cement’s healthy growth plans and improving price outlook,” said Nuvama. 
 
On the other hand, Emkay Global Financial has cut the target by 5 per cent to ₹14,000, from 14,700, continuing with a ‘Buy’ call.
 
The brokerage cut its Ebitda estimates, building in the higher costs in Q2, by 7 per cent in FY26E/27E/28E each. It  values the company’s stock at 19x EV/EBITDA on Q2FY28E (rolling forward basis). 
 
Similarly, Centrum Broking has also decreased its target to ₹13,678 per share from ₹14,047, reiterating the ‘Buy’ call. 
 
While petcoke prices have increased, higher coal usage and removal of the coal compensation cess should help to keep a check on fuel cost, according to Centrum. The brokerage expects a healthy demand recovery in H2FY26, and a robust capacity expansion pipeline should support volume growth.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Steel Q2: Strong volumes boost profit, brokers maintain cautious stance

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 550 pts, Nifty tests 25,900; RIL jumps 3%, ICICI Bank slips 2%

Here's why Nuvama trimmed Dixon Technologies' target price post Q2 results

Can Nifty hit 30,000 in Samvat 2082? Check targets for Sensex, key indices

What should investors do with Polycab shares after Q2 show? Analysts answer

Topics :UltraTech CementThe Smart InvestorBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story