Should you bet on UltraTech Cement post its Q2? Analysts decode

UltraTech Cement Q2 results: Key highlights
- Consolidated net profit jumped 75.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY26 at ₹1,231.58 crore, as against ₹702.82 crore.
- The company's revenue for the second quarter rose 20.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹19,606.93 crore, as against ₹16,294.42 crore.
- Grey cement volumes grew 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while realisations improved 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y.
- The company’s operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne improved to ₹966, up ₹242 Y-o-Y.
- Unveiled a major ₹10,255 crore investment plan to expand its cement production capacity by 22.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), including through its subsidiary, India Cements.
- UltraTech’s current cement capacity stands at 166.76 mtpa. The new expansion will take its total capacity to 240.76 mtpa globally once fully operational by 2027-28, making it one of the largest cement producers worldwide. The company expects to exit FY26 with 200 mtpa of capacity.
Brokerages' view on UltraTech Cement stock
