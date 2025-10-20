Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up 200 pts on positive global cues; Asian markets rally
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, October 20, 2025: Asian markets saw a positive start on Monday, with attention turning to a series of key economic reports expected from China
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, October 20, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to expected to witness a positive start following a rally in global markets. Investors will react to Q2 results from heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. At 7:25 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 209.5 points higher at 25,965.5.
Asian markets saw a positive start on Monday, with attention turning to a series of key economic reports expected from China. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was 2.5 per cent up, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 2.1 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index rose 0.53 per cent.
US stocks ended higher on Friday, with all three major indexes posting weekly gains as investors brushed aside worries over credit losses at regional banks and ongoing trade tensions. The S&P 500 gained 0.53 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite settled 0.52 per cent higher, and the Dow Jones fell 0.52 per cent.
Q2 results today
Geojit Financial Services will announce its quarterly earnings today.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Key risks that could test Indian stock markets resilience in Samvat 2082
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As Dalal Street ushers in Samvat 2082 on October 21, 2025, analysts caution that a confluence of global and domestic risks could test market sentiment in the months ahead. From geopolitical uncertainties and US tariff escalations to valuation pressures and fiscal concerns, several factors could shape the trajectory of Indian equities in the new Samvat year. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices may rise 20-25% in Samvat 2082
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Central banks across the world are also turning to gold as they seek to reduce their dependence on the US dollar. As the dollar’s share of global reserves falls to around 42 per cent, gold’s share has been steadily climbing. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Ports, Radico Khaitan among top stock picks for today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the weekly chart, Adani Ports stock has confirmed a classic Inverse Head and Shoulders breakout, marking its second-highest weekly close with strong volumes and a bullish candle. Radico Khaitan stock remains in a strong uptrend, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows, with every dip toward the 50-EMA attracting renewed buying interest. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Dixon Technologies, Ultratech Cement, Punjab National Bank, and IDBI Bank are among the key stocks to watch today. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints a strong opening
Stock Market LIVE Updates: At 08:00 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 227.5 points higher at 25,983.5.
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets witness positive start
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets moved higher on Monday, fueled by earnings optimism as the reporting season gains momentum and investors await key economic data from China.
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled higher last week
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street closed on a positive note Friday, October 20, as investors looked past concerns about regional bank credit losses and trade disputes. The S&P 500 gained 0.53 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite settled 0.52 per cent higher, and the Dow Jones fell 0.52 per cent.
7:42 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
