Can Nifty hit 30,000 in Samvat 2082? Check targets for Sensex, key indices

Nifty SmallCap

Last Close: 17,077Likely Target: 20,200 / 12,850Upside Potential: 18.3%Downside Risk: 24.8%Support: 16,600; 16,100; 14,100Resistance: 17,227; 17,450; 18,000; 18,500; 19,200This under-performing index can potentially soar to 20,200 levels in case of a strong pullback rally. For now, near resistance is visible at 17,227, followed by 17,450. In the medium-term, interim resistance can be anticipated around 18,000, 18,500 and 19,200 levels.The key support on the downside stands at 16,600 and 16,100 levels. A breakdown below the same can open the doors for a likely crash towards 12,850 levels, with interim support visible around 14,100 levels.