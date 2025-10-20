Can Nifty hit 30,000 in Samvat 2082? Check targets for Sensex, key indices

Samvat 2082: Sensex, Nifty outlookMeanwhile, here's a technical outlook on the benchmark indices - Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty and the broader Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250.
Nifty 50 indexLast Close: 25,710 Likely Target: 28,300 / 24,136 Upside Potential: 10.1% Downside Risk: 6.1% Support: 25,100; 24,975 Resistance: 25,900; 26,300; 26,700; 27,300; 27,800 At present levels, the Nifty is seen quoting at its highest level in the calendar year 2025. That apart, the long-term chart shows that in spite of intermittent market corrections the NSE benchmark index has broadly held above its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) since August 2020.
BSE SensexLast Close: 83,952 Likely Target: 92,000 / 79,100 Upside Potential: 9.6% Downside Risk: 5.8% Support: 82,000; 80,900 Resistance: 84,240; 86,100; 86,900; 88,000; 88,800; 90,300 The BSE Sensex can potentially zoom to 92,000 levels in Samvat year 2082. Technically, the index is seen trading close to a near-term hurdle, which stands at 84,240 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards 86,100 levels; above which intermediate hurdles are visible at 86,900, 88,000, 88,800 and 90,300 levels. In case of a downside, 82,000-level is likely to act as a strong support for the Sensex; below which a dip to 80,900 seems likely. The major support for the BSE benchmark stands at 79,100 levels. ALSO READ | Samvat 2082 top stock picks; Bajaj Fin, Swiggy, 8 others can gain up to 44%
Bank NiftyLast Close: 57,713 Likely Target: 64,000 / 53,850 Upside Potential: 10.9% Downside Risk: 6.7% Support: 55,300 Resistance: 60,100; 61,500; 62,800 The Bank Nifty index is seen quoting at life-time highs, with strong momentum visible on the monthly scale. Bank Nifty can potentially zoom to 64,000 levels in Samvat 2028 - implying a likely upside of almost 11 per cent from here.
Nifty MidCapLast Close: 21,783 Likely Target: 24,750 / 20,070 Upside Potential: 13.6% Downside Risk: 7.9% Support: 21,300; 20,500 Resistance: 22,170; 23,200 The Nifty MidCap is likely to display a favourable trend, with near support seen at 21,300 levels; below which the index could seek support around 20,500 and 20,070 levels. On the upside, near resistance for the MidCap index is visible at 22,170; above which the index can surge to a record 23,200 levels. Breakouts above the same can trigger a fresh bull-run towards 24,750 levels.
Nifty SmallCapLast Close: 17,077 Likely Target: 20,200 / 12,850 Upside Potential: 18.3% Downside Risk: 24.8% Support: 16,600; 16,100; 14,100 Resistance: 17,227; 17,450; 18,000; 18,500; 19,200 This under-performing index can potentially soar to 20,200 levels in case of a strong pullback rally. For now, near resistance is visible at 17,227, followed by 17,450. In the medium-term, interim resistance can be anticipated around 18,000, 18,500 and 19,200 levels.
