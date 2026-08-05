Unanimous MPC vote on rates signals stability amidst global uncertainty

Disclaimer: The author V K Vijayakumar is the Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited . Views are his own.

Credit growth is now running at about 18 per cent and the automobiles sector is reporting sustained increase in sales month after month. Even though inflation has been inching up ( from 3.21 per cent in February to 4.38 per cent in June), it is within the RBI’s tolerance band. The GDP growth target of 6.6 percent for FY 27 appears easily achievable, and perhaps, exceeded under favorable conditions.

Growth revised upwards, inflation downwards

The slight surprise element in the policy was the decision to raise the GDP growth rate projection for FY27 to 6.7 per cent from 6.6 per cent earlier, and to lower the CPI inflation projection for FY 27 to 5 per cent from 5.1 per cent earlier.

Rationale for the ‘dovish hold’

Governor Malhotra sounded optimistic about the resilience of the Indian economy as reflected in robust discretionary consumption, healthy merchandise and services exports and buoyant credit demand.

Also, the Governor sounded optimistic about containing inflation within the RBI’s tolerance band since core inflation excluding precious metals is benign. The sharp dip in Brent crude to below $79 on August 05 will support the Governor’s optimism in reining in inflation.