RBI policy & market outlook: Calm is conditional, say analysts

For Indian markets, the bigger issue over the next few months, he believes, isn't the repo rate, but how much more geopolitical pressure the rupee can take before the central bank has to step in harder.“It will step in to protect the rupee first, using liquidity tools and direct market intervention, and only look at rates after that. This should be read as a pause, not a sign that the external risk is behind us. For Indian markets, the bigger issue over the next few months isn't the repo rate, it is how much more geopolitical pressure the rupee can take before the central bank has to step in harder," Sawrikar said.Going ahead, the RBI feels elevated energy prices, persistent supply chain pressures and uncertainty over global trade policies could weigh on economic activity. The central bank also flagged the risk of a deficient and uneven southwest monsoon (El Niño impact), could impact agriculture and rural demand.The MPC statement, according to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, highlights the economic strength, evident from different macro indicators."Inflation is not a concern today, but will remain elevated in Q3 and Q4 of this year, as well as Q1 of FY28, though will be lower at 5.3 per cent. This suggests that there can be a rate hike probably towards the end of the CY26 in case these inflation numbers materialize," he said.Given the early signs of inflation rising and potential for growth to surprise on the upside, analysts at BofA Global Research believe the RBI still may need to pivot to a more hawkish bias as growth visibility improves, and inflation risks start to manifest themselves.