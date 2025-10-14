Home / Markets / News / Uniparts India zooms 5%, hits new 52-wk high on declaring special dividend

Uniparts India zooms 5%, hits new 52-wk high on declaring special dividend

At 12:00 noon, Uniparts India share price was trading 2.78 per cent higher at ₹491.10 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.34 per cent lower at 82,049.74 levels.

Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and components catering to off-highway vehicles (OHVs) across agriculture, construction, forestry, and mining sectors.
Uniparts India share price was in demand in an overall weak market on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 5.08 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹502.10 per share.
 
At 12:00 noon, Uniparts India shares was trading 2.78 per cent higher at ₹491.10 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.34 per cent lower at 82,049.74 levels.

What led Uniparts India share to hit a 52-week high today?

 
Uniparts India share price rose after the company announced that its board has considered and declared a special interim dividend of ₹22.50 (225 per cent) per equity share having face value of ₹10 each. The company has fixed October 23, 2025 as ‘Record Date’ for the dividend.
 
In an exchange filing, Uniparts India said, “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. October 13, 2025, has declared a Special Interim Dividend of ₹22.50 (225 per cent) per equity share having face value of ₹10 each and fixed Thursday, October 23, 2025, as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said interim dividend." 
About Uniparts India

 
Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and components catering to off-highway vehicles (OHVs) across agriculture, construction, forestry, and mining sectors. 
 
The company is a leading supplier of critical products such as 3-point linkage systems (3PL) and precision machined parts (PMP), along with hydraulic cylinders, power take-off (PTO) components, and fabrications. 
 
With a strong presence in over 25 countries, Uniparts serves a diversified customer base comprising major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket retail chains.
 
Headquartered in Noida, the company operates through a dual-shore manufacturing model with production facilities in India and the United States (US). Established as part of the Uniparts Group founded in 1984, Uniparts India Limited was incorporated in 1994 and has since expanded to eight locations across India, the USA, and Germany. 

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

