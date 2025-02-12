Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

United Breweries Group (UB Group) is an Indian company best known for its flagship brand, Kingfisher

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
United Breweries shares gained 3.9 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 2,102 per share on BSE. The buying in the stock came a day ahead of Q3 results (February 13, 2025) and after Heineken N.V. reported its 2024 full-year results. United Breweries is a subsidiary of Heineken N.V.. It should be noted that Heinkein results differ from local UBL results, as UBL reporting considers total sales volume (in cases sold) with net revenue per Indian Accounting Standards.
 
Around 1:13 PM, United Breweries' share price was up 2.03 per cent at Rs 2063.55 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 76,355.59. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 54,561.32 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 2,299.4 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 1,645.8 per share.
 
In a recent filing, United Breweries informed that in India, net revenue (beia) grew in the low-teens with beer volume growth of a high-single-digit. As a market leader, the company continued to expand and develop beer-centric occasions whilst shaping the beer category to unlock the inherent growth.
 
It further said Kingfisher's volume grew in mid-single-digit boosted by increased sponsorship investment including the Indian Premier League for cricket. Kingfisher Ultra and Heineken Silver volumes grew in the mid-thirties, gaining segment market share. The company also launched Amstel Grande to expand its premium offerings.
 
United Breweries Group (UB Group) is an Indian company best known for its flagship brand, Kingfisher. UB Group is involved in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages, particularly beer, and has a significant presence in the Indian market.
 
The company was founded in 1857 and has grown to become a major player in the global beer industry. It also owns other alcoholic beverage brands and is involved in the production of soft drinks and other beverages.

Apart from Kingfisher, some of the other key products under UB Group include Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Ultra, and a variety of flavored and non-alcoholic beverages.
 
In the past one year, United Breweries shares have gained 17 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.3 per cent. 
