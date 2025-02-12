Why Hindustan Aeronautics share price dipped 5% in trade today? Details

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) shares slipped 4.8 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at Rs 3,471.25 per share on BSE. The counter is experiencing selling ahead of the release of Q3 results scheduled later in the day and after reports suggested Indian Air Force Chief, Air Marshal AP Singh raised concerns over delay of Tejas Mk1A fighter jets delivery.

Indian Air Force Chief, Air Marshal AP Singh at the Aero India show in Bengaluru said that he has “no confidence” in the state-owned aerospace firm. The IAF has ordered 83 of these aircraft to bolster its fighter squadrons, as per reports. ALSO READ: 'Just not confident': IAF chief 'frustrated' with HAL over Tejas jets delay Around 12:06 PM, HAL share price was down 1.47 per cent at Rs 3594.55 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 76,048.38. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 2,40,394.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 5,675 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 2,826 per share.Indian Air Force Chief, Air Marshal AP Singh at the Aero India show in Bengaluru said that he has “no confidence” in the state-owned aerospace firm. The IAF has ordered 83 of these aircraft to bolster its fighter squadrons, as per reports.

On February 4, HAL through an exchange filing informed investors that its board of directors is scheduled on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, to consider financial results.

"We would like to inform that, apart from considering the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting scheduled on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, will also consider, inter-alia, the declaration of first interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25," the filing read.

ALSO READ: HAL aims for Rs 2.2 trillion order book by 2030; expands production The company is planning to expand its order book by another Rs 1 trillion along with the previous order book of Rs 1.2 trillion which will bring the total order book to Rs 2.2 trillion by 2030.

In the past one year, HAL shares have gained 28.2 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.3 per cent.