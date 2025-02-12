Here's why HEG share price dropped 4% in trade on February 12; details here

HEG share price: HEG share price slipped as much as 4.23 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 336.10 per share, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

The fall in the HEG share price came after the company posted mixed results in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25).

HEG’s profit zoomed 91 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 83.4 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 43.7 crore in Q3FY24.

Revenue from operations, however, took a hit as it plunged 15 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 478.4 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 562.4 crore in Q3FY24.

Operational performance was mixed too. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) dropped 7.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 79.9 crore in the December quarter of FY25, from Rs 86.6 crore in the December quarter of FY25.

Ebitda margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) 16.7 per cent in Q3FY25, from 15.4 per cent in Q3FY24.

Also Read

About HEG

HEG Limited, part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, was established in 1977 in collaboration with Societe Des Electrodes Et Refractaires Savoie (SERS).

The company specialises in the manufacturing of graphite electrodes, which are primarily used in steelmaking, and is a leading producer in India and South Asia.

HEG operates one of the world's largest integrated graphite electrode plants, exporting over 70 per cent of its production to more than 30 countries. In addition to graphite electrodes, HEG also manufactures activated carbon fabric, utilised in air conditioners, air purifiers, and pollution control filters.

The company also has a presence in the power generation sector, operating hydroelectric and thermal power plants.

HEG’s power plants are located in Tawanagar, District Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, and District Durg, Chhattisgarh.

The company’s manufacturing facility is based in Mandideep, near Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where it produces its various products to serve both domestic and international markets.

The market capitalisation of HEG is Rs 6,691.50 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 index.

At 12:21 PM, HEG share price was trading 1.20 per cent lower at Rs 346.75. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent lower at 76,070.13 levels.