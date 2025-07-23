United Breweries shares rise 4% after Q1 results; check key takeaways here

Shares of United Breweries (UBL) rose nearly 4 per cent after the company reported a 6 per cent increase in the net profit for the current financial year (Q1FY26), with revenue beating the street's estimates.

The breweries and distilleries firm's stock rose as much as 3.6 per cent during the day to ₹2,119 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 0.5 per cent higher at ₹2,045 apiece, compared to a 0.20 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:12 AM.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and have recovered over 6 per cent from their June lows. The counter has risen 0.3 per cent this year, compared to a 6.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. UBL has a total market capitalisation of ₹53,951.87 crore.

United Breweries Q1 results The company reported a 5.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. The profit stood at ₹184.03 crore, up from ₹173.80 crore during the same period last year. However, the revenue from operations fell 7.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,380.78 crore. In the April-June quarter of 2024, revenue was ₹5,811.28 crore. Total expenses for the quarter declined 7.9 per cent to ₹5,143.97 crore. Overall income also dipped by 7.33 per cent to ₹5,391.85 crore. UBL reported a strong growth in the premium segment, which grew by 46 per cent, outpacing the overall category growth.

"Volume in Q1 increased 11 per cent, lapping the impact from elections during peak season last year coupled with strong estimated market share gains in the quarter," UBL said in its earnings statement. ALSO READ: Colgate Palmolive shares slip on weak Q1 profit; time to buy, sell or hold? UBL remains upbeat about growth prospects in India. "We remain committed and optimistic to unlock growth in the category & shape the future of beer in India driven by increasing disposable income, favourable demographics & premiumisation," the company said. Nuvama on UBL Q1 results Nuvama Institutional Equitus said that UBL reported a strong Q1 performance, with revenue rising 15.7 per cent Y-o-Y, ahead of both Nuvama and consensus estimates. Ebitda grew 8.9 per cent Y-o-Y, beating Nuvama’s forecast but falling short of the Street's expectations.